Galaxy Salted Caramel 135G

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Galaxy Salted Caramel 135G
£ 1.50
£1.12/100g
3x = 25.32g
  • Energy526kJ 126kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a salted caramel filling (30%)
  • Perfect for sharing with friends and family- Smooth and creamy Galaxy chocolate with luxurious salted caramel lovingly created to melt in your mouth.
  • Choose a less ordinary pleasure, Choose silk.
  • Break, share, and unwind, perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 135g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Whey Powder (from Milk), Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Peanut, Hazelnut, Almond, Gluten (Wheat)

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~5, Portion size: 25.32g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars.
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.nutrition.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 25.32g (%*)
Energy 2079kJ526kJ (6%)
-497kcal126kcal (6%)
Fat 25.7g6.5g (9%)
of which saturates 15.7g4.0g (20%)
Carbohydrate 60.3g15.3g (6%)
of which sugars 55.7g14.1g (16%)
Protein 5.4g1.4g (3%)
Salt 0.57g0.14g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Plenty of 'caramel', but very little of the 'salte

2 stars

Plenty of 'caramel', but very little of the 'salted'.

Love galaxy, love salted caramel. Perfect!

5 stars

Love galaxy, love salted caramel. Perfect!

