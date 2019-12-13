Tesco Garlic Granules 56G

The garlic itself is good but the container is rub
The garlic itself is good but the container is rubbish. The lid is not tight enough so every time you use it you waste a lot because it comes out on the side and makes a lot of mess.
The quality is alright but how they made the packaging is poor, it always mess up in my cupboard. The granules is scattered all over because the cap of the bottle is not sealed properly...
badly fitting lid
The design of the lid means that once you've taken the protective inner lid off the outer lid doesn't sit well and it leaks granules from the bottom. Design fault?
Great flavour booster
Adds a lovely garlic kick to sauces and pasta. Easy to store and no odour. So handy!
Great value, convenient jar and good quality. A staple of the cupboard
Great value compared to other well know brands. No difference on quality