By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic Granules 56G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Garlic Granules 56G
£ 0.80
£0.14/10g
½ of a teaspoon
  • Energy22kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1462kJ / 345kcal

Product Description

  • Dried garlic granules.
  • AROMATIC & FULL BODIED
  • AROMATIC & FULL BODIED
  • Pack size: 56g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 37 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

56g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml½ of a teaspoon (1.5g)
Energy1462kJ / 345kcal22kJ / 5kcal
Fat0.8g0.0g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate62.8g0.9g
Sugars24.3g0.4g
Fibre9.9g0.1g
Protein16.8g0.3g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The garlic itself is good but the container is rub

3 stars

The garlic itself is good but the container is rubbish. The lid is not tight enough so every time you use it you waste a lot because it comes out on the side and makes a lot of mess.

The quality is alright but how they made the packa

2 stars

The quality is alright but how they made the packaging is poor, it always mess up in my cupboard. The granules is scattered all over because the cap of the bottle is not sealed properly...

badly fitting lid

3 stars

The design of the lid means that once you've taken the protective inner lid off the outer lid doesn't sit well and it leaks granules from the bottom. Design fault?

Great flavour booster

5 stars

Adds a lovely garlic kick to sauces and pasta. Easy to store and no odour. So handy!

Great value, convenient jar and good quality. A staple of the cupboard

5 stars

Great value compared to other well know brands. No difference on quality

Usually bought next

Tesco Onion Granules 52G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Tesco Paprika 52G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Tesco Smoked Paprika 48G

£ 0.85
£0.18/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here