Tesco Fennel Seeds 36G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.85
£0.24/10g

Product Description

  • Fennel seeds
  • Warm and fragrant. Ideal with pork, meatballs and fish.
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

36g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Tastes beautiful in Pakistani style tea, don't for

5 stars

Tastes beautiful in Pakistani style tea, don't forget adding cardamom pods.

