Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar 150G

Product Description
- Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Flavour Crisp Snack Biscuits
- Each Jacob's cracker crisp is baked to be irresistibly crunchy with a generous seasoning of sea salt & balsamic vinegar flavour. Just the thing to indulge in after a busy day go on... Snack Happy!
- Oven baked
- No MSG
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Dried Potato, Starch, Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Flavour [Sugar, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Citric Acid, Tricalcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Dextrose, Natural Flavouring, Vegetable Oil (Palm)], Maltodextrin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (E472e)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 6
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1971
|493
|(kcal)
|470
|117
|Fat
|19.3g
|4.8g
|of which Saturates
|4.8g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|16.8g
|of which Sugars
|7.5g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Typical number of servings per pack: 6
|-
|-
