Mccain Croquettes 550G

Mccain Croquettes 550G
£ 1.65
£3.00/kg
Per 160g serving oven cooked
  • Energy1358kJ 324kcal
    16%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates1.7g
    8%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.5g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • 100% mashed potato in a crunchy breadcrumb coating
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them over 3 generations.
  • Deliciously
  • Crispy & golden
  • Crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (48%), Water, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Sunflower Oil (9%), Dehydrated Potatoes, Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Starch, Salt, Stabiliser: E464), Salt, Stabilisers: E464 & E471, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Milk

Storage

Keep frozenStar Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Or Food Freezer† Until best before end date ** One month * One week †Should be -18°C or below If thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Croquettes.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220ºC/200ºC Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of Croquettes onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 22 - 25 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 ovened servings

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ773849
kcal185203
Fat g8.69.4
of which saturates g1.01.0
Carbohydrate g22.524.8
of which sugars g0.70.6
Fibre g2.52.7
Protein g3.13.4
Salt g0.91.0
This pack contains 2 ovened servings--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Really nice,fluffy on the inside,and cooks in 25 m

5 stars

Really nice,fluffy on the inside,and cooks in 25 minutes.

cooks in 25 minutes. this is consistent with most

5 stars

cooks in 25 minutes. this is consistent with most other Fish etc.

