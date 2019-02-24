Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sour Cream & Chive 150G

Burnt crisps
Having loved the salt and vinegar Jacobs cracker snacks I was happy to try the sour cream version. However every crisp had burnt edges and instead of tasting the sour cream all that we could taste was burnt crisp. Disappointing and waste of money. What happened to quality control?
Yummy
Amazing. Everyone who has tired them loves them
Amazing flavour
I could easily become addicted to these crackers. Mouth-sized, crunchy and every cracker has a generous coating of flavour, You won’t need a dip as they’re ready to scoff.