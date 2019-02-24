By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sour Cream & Chive 150G

3.5(3)Write a review
Jacobs Cracker Crisps Sour Cream & Chive 150G
£ 2.00
£1.34/100g
Each serving (25g) contains
  • Energy493 kJ 117 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sour Cream & Chive Flavour Crisp Snack Biscuits
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • Each Jacob's cracker crisp is baked to be irresistibly crunchy with a generous seasoning of sour cream & chive flavour. Just the thing to indulge in after a busy day go on... Snack Happy!
  • Oven baked
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Dried Potato, Starch, Sour Cream and Chive Flavour (Milk) [Salt, Dried Onion, Natural Flavouring, Dextrose, Dried Whey (Milk), Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Parsley, Chives, Lactose (Milk), Dried Cream (Milk)], Maltodextrin, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Emulsifier (E472e)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Jacob's Bakery
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy our product in perfect condition. Please contact us on our Careline if you have any comments or feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
  • Mail: Jacob's Bakery,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Freepost RLXB-ZKBK-ZREZ,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (25g)
Energy (kJ)1971493
(kcal)470117
Fat 19.6g4.9g
of which Saturates 5.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate 66.4g16.6g
of which Sugars 6.8g1.7g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g
Protein 5.7g1.4g
Salt 1.8g0.5g
Typical number of servings per pack: 6--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Burnt crisps

1 stars

Having loved the salt and vinegar Jacobs cracker snacks I was happy to try the sour cream version. However every crisp had burnt edges and instead of tasting the sour cream all that we could taste was burnt crisp. Disappointing and waste of money. What happened to quality control?

Yummy

5 stars

Amazing. Everyone who has tired them loves them

Amazing flavour

5 stars

I could easily become addicted to these crackers. Mouth-sized, crunchy and every cracker has a generous coating of flavour, You won’t need a dip as they’re ready to scoff.

