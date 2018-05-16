Biore Charcoal Pore Strips X6ct

Product Description
- 6 Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips
- Let's face it
- Excess oil can clog pores and lead to blackheads. Luckily, these strips, infused with natural charcoal, trap and draw out deep-down impurities and excess oil.
- What it does
- Bioré® Deep Cleansing Charcoal Pore Strips work like a magnet to instantly lock on to and lift out deep-down dirt, oil and blackheads. In just 10 minutes, you'll remove weeks' worth of buildup, see 3x less oil and achieve your deepest clean.
- Problem pores are no more with Bioré® skincare products:
- Dee Pore Charcoal Cleanser
- Blemish Clearing Scrub
- With natural charcoal
- Free your pores!
- See 3x less oil
- Instantly unclogs pores & draws out excess oil
- Dermatologist tested
- Hypoallergenic
- Oil-free
Ingredients
Polyquaternium-37, Silica, Aqua, Glycerin, Polysilicone-13, Iron Oxides/CI 77499, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Methylparaben, Menthol, Charcoal Powder, Styrene/Stearyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer
Produce of
Made in Japan
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- 1. Remove strip from pouch. Twist strip to loosen and separate slits prior to use.
- 2. After washing your face, thoroughly wet your nose. The strip won't stick on a dry nose.
- 3. Dry hands. Peel strip off plastic liner. Apply to nose area, smooth side down, pressing down to ensure good contact with skin.
- 4. Let dry for about 10-15 minutes until stiff to the touch - like papier-mâché.
- 5. Slowly and carefully peel off starting at edges, pulling toward centre. Any residue left on skin is easily removed with rinsing.
Warnings
- CAUTIONS:
- 1. Use only on the nose.
- 2. Avoid using on acne blemishes or swollen, sunburned, excessively dry skin, or skin prone to spider veins.
- 3. Consult a physician before using on skin being treated with prescription acne medication.
- 4. Avoid using on skin which is sensitive to bandages or peel-off face masks.
- 5. Remove strip as directed promptly after it becomes stiff. If strip is difficult or painful to remove, wet strip thoroughly until it slides off easily. Forceful removal of the strip should be avoided and may cause skin abrasions. If this occurs, discontinue use and consult a physician.
- 6. Do not use more often than once every three days.
Distributor address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
- Questions or Comments?
- 0800 1070853
- www.biore.com
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
6 x Nose Strips
