Biore Charcoal Cleanser 200Ml

Product Description
- Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser
- Deep cleans 2x better* & naturally purifies
- *Bioré® Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser deep cleans up to 2x more dirt & impurities than a basic cleanser.
- Let's face it
- Charcoal, a common ingredient found in nature, is known for its ability to draw out impurities and trap them.
- What it does
- Bioré® Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser draws out and traps 2x more dirt & impurities than a basic cleanser, purifying pores to leave your face deeply cleaned and your skin tingly-smooth.
- Pores are twice as clean after just one use.
- With natural charcoal
- Free your pores!
- Skin purifying technology / oil-free
- Great for oily skin
- Dermatologist tested
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sorbitol, Laureth-4 Carboxylic Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Methylparaben, Parfum, Sodium Hydroxide, Menthol, Polyquaternium-39, Disodium EDTA, Propylparaben, Charcoal Powder, Mannitol, Cellulose, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Methylisothiazolinone, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, CI 77499
Produce of
Made in Canada
Preparation and Usage
- How to use:
- For optimal results use daily. Wet face. Pump cleanser into hands and work into a foam. Massage over entire face. Rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- CAUTIONS: For external use only. Avoid eye contact. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. Keep out of reach of children.
Distributor address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
