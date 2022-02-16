We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco
Biore Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 6 Xnose Strips


Biore Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 6 Xnose Strips

5(1)
£8.00

£1.33/each

Vegan

Biore Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 6 Xnose Strips
Let's face itLeaving dirt behind in your pores can clog them even worse and lead to even Bigger problems. Ugh!What it doesWith proprietary Japanese technology, Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips work like a super-magnet to remove 2x more deep pore clogs** to give you the deepest clean. These Ultra strips lock onto and remove deep-down dirt, oil & blackheads for the deepest clean. Don't be grossed out by what you see on the strip. Unclogged, invigorated pores are a good thing.- With Witch Hazel & Tea Tree Oil**Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips remove 2x more blackhead-causing deep pore clogs than the original Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Problem pores are no more with Bioré skincare products:- Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser- Self Heating One Minute Mask#1 Pore Strip Brand* *#1 Pore strip brand in UK: based on total unit and value sales of all Biore Pore Strips, ACNielsen data 52 w/e 16/03/2019.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C016627
Free your pores!
Instantly unclogs pores by removing dirt, oil & blackheads
Dermatologist Tested
With witch hazel and tea tree oil
Vegan Friendly

Ingredients

Polyquaternium-37, Silica, Aqua, Glycerin, Polysilicone-13, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Menthol, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Aluminum Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Extract, Methylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in Japan

Net Contents

6 x Pore Nose Strips

Preparation and Usage

How to use:1. Remove strip from pouch. Twist strip to loosen and separate slits prior to use (see illustration).2. After washing your face, thoroughly wet your nose. The strip won't stick on a dry nose.3. Dry hands. Peel strip off plastic liner. Apply to nose area, smooth side down, pressing down to ensure good contact with skin.4. Let dry for about 10-15 minutes until stiff to the touch - like papier-mâché.5. Slowly and carefully peel off starting at edges, pulling toward center.

