Biore Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips 6 Xnose Strips

Let's face it Leaving dirt behind in your pores can clog them even worse and lead to even Bigger problems. Ugh! What it does With proprietary Japanese technology, Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips work like a super-magnet to remove 2x more deep pore clogs** to give you the deepest clean. These Ultra strips lock onto and remove deep-down dirt, oil & blackheads for the deepest clean. Don't be grossed out by what you see on the strip. Unclogged, invigorated pores are a good thing. - With Witch Hazel & Tea Tree Oil **Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips remove 2x more blackhead-causing deep pore clogs than the original Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Problem pores are no more with Bioré skincare products: - Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser - Self Heating One Minute Mask #1 Pore Strip Brand* *#1 Pore strip brand in UK: based on total unit and value sales of all Biore Pore Strips, ACNielsen data 52 w/e 16/03/2019.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C016627

Free your pores! Instantly unclogs pores by removing dirt, oil & blackheads Dermatologist Tested With witch hazel and tea tree oil Breakup with blackheads Vegan Friendly

Ingredients

Polyquaternium-37, Silica, Aqua, Glycerin, Polysilicone-13, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Parfum, Menthol, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Aluminum Hydroxide, Butylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Extract, Methylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

Made in Japan

Net Contents

6 x Pore Nose Strips

Preparation and Usage