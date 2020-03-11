By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sun Kids Trigger Spray Spf 50 300Ml

5(74)Write a review
Nivea Sun Kids Trigger Spray Spf 50 300Ml
£ 8.00
£2.67/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Extra water-resistant
  • UVA **** Superior
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically proven

  • NIVEA SUN Kids Protect & Care Lotion Trigger Spray provides children with highly effective SPF 50 protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage. After application, the moisturising lotion immediately protects against sun exposure and long-term UV-induced skin damage and helps to reduce the risk of sun allergies. The sunscreen offers instant UVA/UVB protection and is extremely water resistant so is ideal for taking to the beach or to the swimming pool on hot summer days. 

    Method of application: Spray the sunscreen liberally over all exposed areas of the skin, making sure to cover the ears, face, neck and other hard to reach areas. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and drying with a towel. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. 

    Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

    Product benefits:

    Trigger spray - Ensures easy coverage 

    SPF 50 - High factor reduces the risk of sun damage 

    Water Resistant - Highly water-resistant formula 

    Immediate Protection - Instantly protects against harmful UV rays

    Moisturising - Gently moisturises children’s delicate skin

  • Caring and moisturising formula for children’s delicate skin
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Absorbs easily
  • Hhighly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Sucrose Polystearate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

74 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Sunny days

5 stars

Used this on our recent holiday and this product was suitable for both my 8 year old daughter and 6 month old baby. Easy to apply

Great product

5 stars

I love this for my children, it goes on really easy and mess free, lots of protection.i would definitely buy this again and recommend to people with children or even delicate skin

Great

5 stars

Its easy to aply and protect the skin really well. My kids just love it and smell good.

Total convert

5 stars

Absolutely loved this product the trigger spray did not break or leak which has been my past experience with such products, gentle fragrance with great coverage. Surprisingly this product wasn't sticky and absorbed well into the skin.

Fantastic

5 stars

As a mother to three children having good sun lotion is important we enjoy day trips to the beach and park and spend a lot of time in the garden so having a product that lasts and protects is so important this didn’t let me down

Always use this!!

5 stars

I always use this on both my kids and one has nice tanned skin however my youngest has fair and easily burning skin and it's fantastic for both of my girls ... I easily burn too and use this if I have enough of it. Spray bottle also makes it a little easier to apply too.

Great for my wriggly granddaughters!

5 stars

This is a great, quick absorbing, low scent, spray liquid sunscreen for kids. Now my granddaughters don’t like standing still to have anything put on them ! So having this spray liquid makes life easier . Despite it saying it’s waterproof, I always reapply after swimming and after a couple of hours running around.

Best suncream

5 stars

I use this on my son gives great protection from sun great product

Great

5 stars

Really easy to use. Absorbes very quickly without leaving skin sticky.

Good product

5 stars

Ideal protection for kids skin and easy to apply.I recommend the product.

1-10 of 74 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

