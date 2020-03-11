Nivea Sun Kids Trigger Spray Spf 50 300Ml

Sunny days
Used this on our recent holiday and this product was suitable for both my 8 year old daughter and 6 month old baby. Easy to apply
Great product
I love this for my children, it goes on really easy and mess free, lots of protection.i would definitely buy this again and recommend to people with children or even delicate skin
Great
Its easy to aply and protect the skin really well. My kids just love it and smell good.
Total convert
Absolutely loved this product the trigger spray did not break or leak which has been my past experience with such products, gentle fragrance with great coverage. Surprisingly this product wasn't sticky and absorbed well into the skin.
Fantastic
As a mother to three children having good sun lotion is important we enjoy day trips to the beach and park and spend a lot of time in the garden so having a product that lasts and protects is so important this didn’t let me down
Always use this!!
I always use this on both my kids and one has nice tanned skin however my youngest has fair and easily burning skin and it's fantastic for both of my girls ... I easily burn too and use this if I have enough of it. Spray bottle also makes it a little easier to apply too.
Great for my wriggly granddaughters!
This is a great, quick absorbing, low scent, spray liquid sunscreen for kids. Now my granddaughters don’t like standing still to have anything put on them ! So having this spray liquid makes life easier . Despite it saying it’s waterproof, I always reapply after swimming and after a couple of hours running around.
Best suncream
I use this on my son gives great protection from sun great product
Great
Really easy to use. Absorbes very quickly without leaving skin sticky.
Good product
Ideal protection for kids skin and easy to apply.I recommend the product.