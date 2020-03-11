By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(4)Write a review
Nivea Sun Protect And Bronze Tan Oil Spf 30 200Ml
  • Immediate UVA-UVB protection in 200ml oil spray
  • Dermatologically approved
  • Water-resistant
  • NIVEA SUN Protect & Bronze Oil Spray provides highly effective and immediate UVA/UVB protection and a natural pro-melanin extract to stimulates the skin's natural tanning process for a beautiful and even tan (in-vitro) with 0% self tan.
  • Water resistant
  • Smooth and silky skin feeling
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Light, non-greasy formula
  • For a beautiful and even tan
  • The natural pro-melanin extract supports the skin's natural tanning process (in vitro)
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Alcohol Denat., Octyldodecanol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Glycyrrhetinic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cocoglycerides, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Benzoic Acid, Parfum

Made in Germany

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS
  • Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling.
  • • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and
  • avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to
  • prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and use sufficient sunscreen for unprotected areas.
  • • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat.
  • • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

200ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

The best sun protection

5 stars

Genuinely the best sun protection I’ve used and is always my go to! Helps me tan very well and protects from sunburn. Spray bottle makes it easier to apply and ensures you are fully covered. Also love that is is like an oil instead of a cream - again easier to apply and spread. All round favourite sun protection but mainly for the tan enhancement!

Poor for nivea

1 stars

Bought this product as have used Nivea products before .This was awful no bronze effect as said did not protect as good as other Nivea sun products. Also caused skin to break out in itchy rash . Very disappointed

Amazing tan

5 stars

I will be honest I was a bit sceptical about this product I have very fair skin and burn so easily even with factor 50 sun cream. I decided to give this a go on holiday and what a difference it has made I didn't burn a bit and I've gone a lovely colour as well I am chuffed to bits I will defo be buying more and would not want to use another tanning oil !! It does exactly what it says on the bottle

Excellent product

5 stars

I have bought this product for the past three years. It gives excellent coverage, non greasy and always a great tan!!

