Nivea Sun Protect And Bronze Tan Oil Spf 30 200Ml

The best sun protection
Genuinely the best sun protection I’ve used and is always my go to! Helps me tan very well and protects from sunburn. Spray bottle makes it easier to apply and ensures you are fully covered. Also love that is is like an oil instead of a cream - again easier to apply and spread. All round favourite sun protection but mainly for the tan enhancement!
Poor for nivea
Bought this product as have used Nivea products before .This was awful no bronze effect as said did not protect as good as other Nivea sun products. Also caused skin to break out in itchy rash . Very disappointed
Amazing tan
I will be honest I was a bit sceptical about this product I have very fair skin and burn so easily even with factor 50 sun cream. I decided to give this a go on holiday and what a difference it has made I didn't burn a bit and I've gone a lovely colour as well I am chuffed to bits I will defo be buying more and would not want to use another tanning oil !! It does exactly what it says on the bottle
Excellent product
I have bought this product for the past three years. It gives excellent coverage, non greasy and always a great tan!!