By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Paris Elnett Precious Oil Hair Spray 400Ml

4.5(46)Write a review
L'oreal Paris Elnett Precious Oil Hair Spray 400Ml
£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

  • Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.
  • Achieve your desired hairstyle with Elnett Care For Damaged Hair Strong Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H strong hold. Enriched with Argan Oil, specifically formulated to help care for damaged hair. Leaves hair feeling soft and healthy.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
  • Disappears at the stroke of a brush
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Elnett Flexible Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Coloured Hair UV Filter Strong Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Extra Strong Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Strong Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Volume Flat Hair Strong Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Normal Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Shine Dull Hair Strong Hold Hairspray 400ml
  • L'Oreal Elnett Heat Protect Styling Spray 170ml
  • Up to 24H strong hold enriched with Argan Oil
  • Iconic micro diffuser hairspray
  • Gives natural hair movement and shine
  • Protects your style against the effects of humidity
  • Brush out for hair that feels clean and ready to restyle
  • No stiffness, stickiness or visible residue
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

1157867 C, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Aqua / Water, Polyurethane-6, Hydroxycitronellal, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Dimethicone, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Glycerin, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C240456/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 031
  • ROI: 1800 818 671
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

400ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

46 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I haven't used hair spray in years but I must say

3 stars

I haven't used hair spray in years but I must say this one is ok . When I sprayed it on my hair I noticed it left a film . I was surprised it didn't hold my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great long lasting hairspray. Doesn’t give you tha

5 stars

Great long lasting hairspray. Doesn’t give you that hardness feel like some do. Keeps my hair in place all day which I love! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I don’t really see any difference with this hairsp

5 stars

I don’t really see any difference with this hairspray, smells like hairspray and may have some oil in it to nourish the hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unbelievable hold hairspray throughout all seasons

5 stars

Unbelievable hold hairspray throughout all seasons! Superior salon quality, without a heavyweight feel or texture. The best hair spray every. I have tried many and this is amazing. It makes my hair stay in place all day! This is a must have in my hair routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good hold, and didn't feel as drying as oth

4 stars

Really good hold, and didn't feel as drying as other sprays I've tried [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good hair spray that's perfect for a long h

5 stars

Really good hair spray that's perfect for a long hold. The bottle is a bit too tall for my liking as it doesn't fit in my bathroom cupboard but that's the only downside. The product itself is great! Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hairspray. I’ve tried many brands and always

5 stars

Great hairspray. I’ve tried many brands and always come back to Elnett. Many brands seem to hold your hair in place purely by alcohol but L’Oreal holds my hair in place and never damages it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love loooooooove!!! Always been my favourite

5 stars

Love love loooooooove!!! Always been my favourite hair spray and the new range is fabulous!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great lasting hold hairspray no tackiness and easy

5 stars

Great lasting hold hairspray no tackiness and easy to brush out, great fragrance and added softness with the Argan oil. Will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hairspray, holds style in place and brushes

4 stars

Great hairspray, holds style in place and brushes out with no residues [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Paris Elnett Lumiere Supreme Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elnett Supreme Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 6.60
£1.65/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Paris Elnett Normal Strength Hair Spray 75Ml

£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

Offer

L'oreal Elnett Precious Argan Oil Hair Spray 75Ml

£ 2.50
£3.34/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here