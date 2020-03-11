L'oreal Paris Elnett Precious Oil Hair Spray 400Ml

I haven't used hair spray in years but I must say
I haven't used hair spray in years but I must say this one is ok . When I sprayed it on my hair I noticed it left a film . I was surprised it didn't hold my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great long lasting hairspray. Doesn’t give you tha
Great long lasting hairspray. Doesn’t give you that hardness feel like some do. Keeps my hair in place all day which I love! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I don’t really see any difference with this hairsp
I don’t really see any difference with this hairspray, smells like hairspray and may have some oil in it to nourish the hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Unbelievable hold hairspray throughout all seasons
Unbelievable hold hairspray throughout all seasons! Superior salon quality, without a heavyweight feel or texture. The best hair spray every. I have tried many and this is amazing. It makes my hair stay in place all day! This is a must have in my hair routine. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really good hold, and didn't feel as drying as oth
Really good hold, and didn't feel as drying as other sprays I've tried [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really good hair spray that's perfect for a long h
Really good hair spray that's perfect for a long hold. The bottle is a bit too tall for my liking as it doesn't fit in my bathroom cupboard but that's the only downside. The product itself is great! Would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hairspray. I’ve tried many brands and always
Great hairspray. I’ve tried many brands and always come back to Elnett. Many brands seem to hold your hair in place purely by alcohol but L’Oreal holds my hair in place and never damages it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love love loooooooove!!! Always been my favourite
Love love loooooooove!!! Always been my favourite hair spray and the new range is fabulous!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great lasting hold hairspray no tackiness and easy
Great lasting hold hairspray no tackiness and easy to brush out, great fragrance and added softness with the Argan oil. Will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hairspray, holds style in place and brushes
Great hairspray, holds style in place and brushes out with no residues [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]