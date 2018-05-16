L'oreal Paris Elnett Precious Argan Oil Hair Spray 75Ml

- Elnett is L'Oréal Paris' most iconic brand used by the finest stylists. Styling women for generations, the gold can has always been at the heart of great style.
- Achieve your desired hairstyle with Elnett Care For Damaged Hair Strong Hold Hairspray. The iconic micro diffuser hairspray sprays so fine and gives natural hair movement and shine with no stiffness, stickiness or visible residue.
- Protects your style against the effects of humidity and gives up to 24H strong hold. Enriched with Argan Oil, specifically formulated to help care for damaged hair. Leaves hair feeling soft and healthy.
- Disappears at the stroke of a brush leaving hair feeling clean and ready to restyle without needing to wash it.
- Disappears at the stroke of a brush
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
1157867 C, Alcohol Denat., Dimethyl Ether, Aqua / Water, Polyurethane-6, Hydroxycitronellal, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Dimethicone, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Glycerin, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C240456/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Remove the security tab and spray hair with Elnett in short bursts from about 30cm away. In case of clogging, rinse nozzle under warm water.
Name and address
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
Return to
- For expert advice, please contact:
- L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
- UK: 0800 0304 031
- ROI: 1800 818 671
- L'Oréal Paris,
- London,
- W6 8AZ.
- www.lorealparis.co.uk
Net Contents
75ml
