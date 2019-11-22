By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crumpets 8Pk

2.5(22)Write a review
Tesco Crumpets 8Pk
£ 0.50
£0.06/each
One crumpet
  • Energy421kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Crumpets.
  • A classic recipe. Baked on a hot plate for a thick and fluffy texture.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.

Grill
Instructions: 1-2 mins.
Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn halfway through cooking.

Other
Instructions: Toast 1-2 mins.
Place in a toaster for 1-2 minutes until hot.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

8 x Crumpets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crumpet (55g)
Energy765kJ / 181kcal421kJ / 99kcal
Fat0.8g0.4g
Saturates0.2g0.1g
Carbohydrate36.2g19.9g
Sugars3.1g1.7g
Fibre2.3g1.3g
Protein6.0g3.3g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

22 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

lovely really enjoy them

5 stars

lovely really enjoy them

Horrible

1 stars

I was buying these as they were quite nice and I do not like Warburton's taste. Now they have changed the recipe they are horrible and i will definitely be using other supermarket brands in future. personally being a ex baker one star is too much for these crumpets

Crumpet time.!!

5 stars

Lovely,fluffy and light textured.Perfect toasted for a minute or two and smothered in butter.

Not worth the saving

2 stars

There are many products where the supermarket own brand are as good as the brand name -- this isn't one of them. Much cheaper than Warburton's, but tasteless, overly chewy, and usually around half of the crumpets in the packet don't have holes all over their surface! There are sometimes burned bits around the bases too. You get crumpets in these packets that would have been rejected by quality control at a Warburton's factory for sure. It's worth paying more for the big name ones.

Very doughy. Not a patch on Warburton.

2 stars

Very doughy. Not a patch on Warburton.

Awful

1 stars

Absolutely awful, rock-bottom of the supermarket brand crumpets.

Warburton crumpets are best

3 stars

Prefer Warburton 's crumpets. Bring them back please.

A Rubbish product - don't bother with it.

1 stars

Rubbish. Thin, stodgy, tastless, doesn't absorb butter. Why did you stop stocking the packs of 6 Warburton crumpets.

Best crumpet I've had !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

5 stars

they are wonderful …..will never buy the expensive branded ones again .….thanks Tescos crumpet makers x

Not a good substitute for the warburtons ones

1 stars

taste really awful -quite chemically

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

