Tesco Crumpets 8Pk

lovely really enjoy them
Horrible
I was buying these as they were quite nice and I do not like Warburton's taste. Now they have changed the recipe they are horrible and i will definitely be using other supermarket brands in future. personally being a ex baker one star is too much for these crumpets
Crumpet time.!!
Lovely,fluffy and light textured.Perfect toasted for a minute or two and smothered in butter.
Not worth the saving
There are many products where the supermarket own brand are as good as the brand name -- this isn't one of them. Much cheaper than Warburton's, but tasteless, overly chewy, and usually around half of the crumpets in the packet don't have holes all over their surface! There are sometimes burned bits around the bases too. You get crumpets in these packets that would have been rejected by quality control at a Warburton's factory for sure. It's worth paying more for the big name ones.
Very doughy. Not a patch on Warburton.
Awful
Absolutely awful, rock-bottom of the supermarket brand crumpets.
Warburton crumpets are best
Prefer Warburton 's crumpets. Bring them back please.
A Rubbish product - don't bother with it.
Rubbish. Thin, stodgy, tastless, doesn't absorb butter. Why did you stop stocking the packs of 6 Warburton crumpets.
Best crumpet I've had !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
they are wonderful …..will never buy the expensive branded ones again .….thanks Tescos crumpet makers x
Not a good substitute for the warburtons ones
taste really awful -quite chemically