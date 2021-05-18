We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Sun Lotion Kids Protect & Sensitive 200Ml

4.9(110)Write a review
Nivea Sun Lotion Kids Protect & Sensitive 200Ml
£ 6.50
£3.25/100ml
  • NIVEA's Sensitive Sun Lotion provides children with highly effective SPF 50+ protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage.
  • Protect the whole family with our Adults and UV Face Range too! To complete your summer care routine, try our After Sun range.
  • Highly Effective - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and long-term skin damage whilst the formula is extra water resistant
  • For Kid's Sensitive Skin - Reliable sun protection that helps to reduce the risk of sun irritations.
  • Soothes Sensitive Skin
  • Fast-absorbing and fragrance free formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, Silica, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Glycerin, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Distarch Phosphate, Sucrose Polystearate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Caprylyl Glycol, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Check ingredients for sensitives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Check ingredients for sensitives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

110 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great suncream

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I have been using Nivea suncream products for my children for a while now. This is a great light weight cream and doesn't irritate my kids eczema prone skin.

Nivea

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

NIVEA Sensitive Sun Lotion provides my children with highly effective SPF 50+ protection against sunburn and sun damage to the skin. Contains aloe vera, which creates a gentle, soothing tanning lotion that cares for delicate skin. After application, the moisturizing lotion protects my children. The formula is waterproof and odorless.

Brilliant

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Nice sun cream,i use the adult range of Nivea,and like the children one too

Brilliant on sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

My child has sensitive skin so choosing a suncare product was not to be rushed into. We asked in a retail store what they would reccomend and this was their choicw of sun mask for children. No rashes, no sun burn, happy children. Happy me. Would reccomend for all skin types.

Great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I bought this for my 16 month old daughter who is prone to eczema, after trying other, more expensive brands, all of which caused her eczema to flare up. This is by far the best sun cream I have found for my daughter. It's light, rubs in easily, protects her delicate skin from the sun and doesn't irritate her skin. Highly recommend for children with sensitive skin / eczema!

Excellent

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Great cream kids like it and fine on skin. Even better the don't burn

Amazing

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Amazing my daughter didn't come out in a rash makes skin soft. And will defo recomend

Fab product

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Love this product has a nice smell it's easy to use fab on sensitive skin

Yes from the fair skinned family!!

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

As a family of red heads and blondies we are fair skinned, we burn! This is what we use on our children and never have any problems, smells pleasant, spreads well, not greasy and leaves their skin looking and feeling lovely

Yes from the fair skinned family!!

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

As a family of red heads and blondies we are fair skinned, we burn! This is what we use on our children and never have any problems, smells pleasant, spreads well, not greasy and leaves their skin looking and feeling lovely

1-10 of 110 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here