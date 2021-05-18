Nivea Sun Lotion Kids Protect & Sensitive 200Ml

Great suncream
I have been using Nivea suncream products for my children for a while now. This is a great light weight cream and doesn't irritate my kids eczema prone skin.
Nivea
NIVEA Sensitive Sun Lotion provides my children with highly effective SPF 50+ protection against sunburn and sun damage to the skin. Contains aloe vera, which creates a gentle, soothing tanning lotion that cares for delicate skin. After application, the moisturizing lotion protects my children. The formula is waterproof and odorless.
Brilliant
Nice sun cream,i use the adult range of Nivea,and like the children one too
Brilliant on sensitive skin
My child has sensitive skin so choosing a suncare product was not to be rushed into. We asked in a retail store what they would reccomend and this was their choicw of sun mask for children. No rashes, no sun burn, happy children. Happy me. Would reccomend for all skin types.
Great for sensitive skin
I bought this for my 16 month old daughter who is prone to eczema, after trying other, more expensive brands, all of which caused her eczema to flare up. This is by far the best sun cream I have found for my daughter. It's light, rubs in easily, protects her delicate skin from the sun and doesn't irritate her skin. Highly recommend for children with sensitive skin / eczema!
Excellent
Great cream kids like it and fine on skin. Even better the don't burn
Amazing
Amazing my daughter didn't come out in a rash makes skin soft. And will defo recomend
Fab product
Love this product has a nice smell it's easy to use fab on sensitive skin
Yes from the fair skinned family!!
As a family of red heads and blondies we are fair skinned, we burn! This is what we use on our children and never have any problems, smells pleasant, spreads well, not greasy and leaves their skin looking and feeling lovely
