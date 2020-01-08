Culinaire Y Peeler

Worst peeler I have ever used, too heavy, awkward
Worst peeler I have ever used, too heavy, awkward and hard to use quicker with a knife.
Badly made
Poorly made. it broke when dropped on the floor. The lugs on the blade were non existant and couldnt be put back together. Am returning it.
Good quality
Good quality sturdy peeler, I find this style the easiest to use. Easily glides through all veg that I've tried (sweet potato/butternut squash etc). My poor finger also found out how sharp this is my first time using it.
Easy to handle
Very good value And quality and hopefully it will last as long as previous one bought from Tesco nearly 20 years ago.
Best peeler ever
Quick and easy to use and strong enough to peel a butternut squash.
good pealer
Arrived quickly easy to hold peals well