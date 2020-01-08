By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Culinaire Y Peeler

3.5(6)Write a review
Culinaire Y Peeler
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Product Description

  • Designed with a Y-shape for greater stability & safety
  • Includes a de-eyeing function for potatoes
  • Super-sharp stainless steel blade
  • Ergonomically designed for greater stability and safety, this peeler from Culinare is an essential food preparation tool. Made with Y-shaping for a more natural and controlled hold, it swiftly removes skin from potatoes, carrots and other vegetables using a sharp stainless steel blade. The Culinare Safety Peeler also features a de-eyeing tool for removing sprouts from potatoes. Dishwasher safe.
Information

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Worst peeler I have ever used, too heavy, awkward

1 stars

Worst peeler I have ever used, too heavy, awkward and hard to use quicker with a knife.

Badly made

3 stars

Poorly made. it broke when dropped on the floor. The lugs on the blade were non existant and couldnt be put back together. Am returning it.

Good quality

4 stars

Good quality sturdy peeler, I find this style the easiest to use. Easily glides through all veg that I've tried (sweet potato/butternut squash etc). My poor finger also found out how sharp this is my first time using it.

Easy to handle

5 stars

Very good value And quality and hopefully it will last as long as previous one bought from Tesco nearly 20 years ago.

Best peeler ever

5 stars

Quick and easy to use and strong enough to peel a butternut squash.

good pealer

4 stars

Arrived quickly easy to hold peals well

