Tesco Basic Can Opener

2(31)Write a review
Tesco Basic Can Opener
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Durable plastic can opener
  • Stainless steel cutting wheel
  • Ergonomic handle
  • An absolute must in any household, this Tesco Basics can opener is an effective and durable kitchen tool.
  • Made with a plastic handle and stainless cutting wheel.
  • Durable plastic
  • Stainless Steel cutting wheel
  • Ergonomic handle

Information

Warnings

  • Not suitable for dishwashers

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for dishwashers

31 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Poor quality

3 stars

Poor quality as only lasted a few weeks as cannot use it to open any cans any longer.

Useless, doesn’t work

1 stars

Useless, doesn’t work

This is a can opener that everyone should have. I

5 stars

This is a can opener that everyone should have. I brought quite a few in my time, but this opener is the best By far It’s so ridiculous cheep yet so strong I went back and brought 5 more 1 each for my sisters

Awful. Impossible to open a tin with this....

1 stars

Awful. Impossible to open a tin with this....

Came broken

1 stars

Came broken

Awkward and flimsy

1 stars

Gone to can-opener's heaven after second use. Spend a bit more and get something better, IMO.

This opener does not work, I ended up using a knif

1 stars

This opener does not work, I ended up using a knife to open the tin. It broke the second time I tried to use it, complete waste of money

Terrible... cheap and nasty.

1 stars

Dreadful. It's difficult to separate the handles as fits into the other, and heaven help you if it slips shut trapping your skin. I've not found a single tin that it will open without a lot of messing around. You can feel the teeth bite for around half a turn, and then it just slips. Go for a more expensive one.

Do not buy this product

1 stars

This is a useless product! I've tried using it to open a tin of salmon but cannot get it to puncture the lid.

0 stars, awful

1 stars

How does this thing actually work? Seriously, this thing is like a puzzle piece.. not surprising it has 2.6/5 stars on the other page saying this product is no longer for sale... Don't go cheap people! These products don't work.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

