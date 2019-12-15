Tesco Basic Can Opener

Poor quality
Poor quality as only lasted a few weeks as cannot use it to open any cans any longer.
Useless, doesn’t work
This is a can opener that everyone should have. I brought quite a few in my time, but this opener is the best By far It’s so ridiculous cheep yet so strong I went back and brought 5 more 1 each for my sisters
Awful. Impossible to open a tin with this....
Came broken
Awkward and flimsy
Gone to can-opener's heaven after second use. Spend a bit more and get something better, IMO.
This opener does not work, I ended up using a knife to open the tin. It broke the second time I tried to use it, complete waste of money
Terrible... cheap and nasty.
Dreadful. It's difficult to separate the handles as fits into the other, and heaven help you if it slips shut trapping your skin. I've not found a single tin that it will open without a lot of messing around. You can feel the teeth bite for around half a turn, and then it just slips. Go for a more expensive one.
Do not buy this product
This is a useless product! I've tried using it to open a tin of salmon but cannot get it to puncture the lid.
0 stars, awful
How does this thing actually work? Seriously, this thing is like a puzzle piece.. not surprising it has 2.6/5 stars on the other page saying this product is no longer for sale... Don't go cheap people! These products don't work.