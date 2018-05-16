By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Florette Babyleaf & Rocket 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Florette Babyleaf & Rocket 80G
£ 1.10
£1.38/100g

Product Description

  • A delicate mix of baby leaves and peppery wild rocket
  • Stay in the conversation...
  • Facebook floretteuk
  • Instagram florettesalad
  • Washed & ready to eat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Leaves in variable proportions: Baby Spinach, Lambs Lettuce, Baby Red Lettuce, Wild Rocket (16%), Baby Chard

Storage

Keep refrigeratedTo keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours

Name and address

  • Florette UK,
  • Wood End Lane,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8NF.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think, you can email us at: contactuk@florette.com or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
  • Florette UK,
  • Wood End Lane,
  • Staffordshire,
  • WS13 8NF.
  • www.florettesalad.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 serving (25g)
Energy85kJ / 20kcal21kJ / 5kcal
Fat0.5g0.1g
of which saturates0.1g0.0g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.2g
of which sugars0.2g0.1g
Fibre2.0g0.5g
Protein2.1g0.5g
Salt0.18g0.05g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Tesco Baby Plum Tomatoes 325G

£ 1.00
£3.08/kg

Tesco Finest Piccolo Cherry Tomatoes 220G

£ 1.50
£6.82/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here