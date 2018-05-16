Florette Babyleaf & Rocket 80G

Product Description
- A delicate mix of baby leaves and peppery wild rocket
- Washed & ready to eat
- Suitable for Vegetarians and Vegans
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Mixed Leaves in variable proportions: Baby Spinach, Lambs Lettuce, Baby Red Lettuce, Wild Rocket (16%), Baby Chard
Storage
Keep refrigeratedTo keep your Florette Salad at its best, keep refrigerated and once opened use within 24 hours
Name and address
- Florette UK,
- Wood End Lane,
- Staffordshire,
- WS13 8NF.
Return to
- We'd love to hear what you think, you can email us at: contactuk@florette.com or call us on... +44 (0)1543 250050
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1 serving (25g)
|Energy
|85kJ / 20kcal
|21kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|0.2g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.05g
