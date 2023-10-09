We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hawaiian Tropic Oil Spray Spf30 180Ml

Hawaiian Tropic Oil Spray Spf30 180MlSun protection oil with SPF 30Non-greasy formula with luxurious exotic ingredientsWater-resistant
Indulge your senses, whilst protecting and moisturising your skin with this luxurious formula blended with Coconut and Mango.
Fast absorbing & non greasyUV Protect - UVA, UVBWater resistantUVA *** Good
Pack size: 180ML

Alcohol Denat., Octocrylene, Benzophenone-3, Acrylates/Octylacrylamide Copolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Paraffinum Liquidum, Phenethyl Benzoate, Parfum, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Amyl Acetate, Glycine Soja Oil, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Zea Mays Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Beta Carotene, Octyldodecanol, Retinyl Palmitate, Silica, Tocopheryl Acetate, Daucus Carota Sativa Root Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Propoxyhydroxypropyl Thiosulfate Silica, Benzyl Alcohol

Made in U.S.A.

180ml

Directions: Do not spray directly on face. Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight. Use clothing and suncare products with very high spf (higher than 25) for babies and young children.

