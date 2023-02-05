We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Pack
image 1 of Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Packimage 2 of Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Packimage 3 of Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Packimage 4 of Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Packimage 5 of Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Pack

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Pack

3.5(50)
Write a review

£4.00

£3.18/100sht

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Pack
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses*: Including Covid -19 Virus** and antibiotic MRSA, E.coli, Salmonella, Rotavirus, Flu virus (H1N1) and 90% of all allergens.- Reduces Household Allergens: Use these antibacterial wipes to kill 90% of all allergens, including pollen particles and dust mites, to tackle dirt and stains.- All Purpose Disinfectant: Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are suitable for use on most hard, non-porous surfaces, including food preparation areas, baby equipment, furniture, fridges, taps, sinks, doorknobs, kitchen and bathroom surfaces, floor cleaning and electronics.- Bleach Free: Trust Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes to leave no taint or odour- Secure Packaging: Can be resealed between uses to prevent drying out between cleaning tasksFor fast and effective disinfecting, Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* including Covid-19 Virus**, E. coli, salmonella, MRSA and the flu virus. Dettol Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes are thick and moisture-rich, suitable for food preparation areas, high chairs, baths and taps, rubbish bins and fridges. Gentle enough to be used around baby equipment and food preparation and serving areas, they're the ideal wipe for a cleaner home.*See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2RB-M-41760 & RB-M-46109
Pack size: 126SHT

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.40g Benzalkonium Chloride, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

126 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Pull back the resealable cover, pull out wipe.2. Reseal after each usage & store cover facing down to avoid drying out.3. Wipe the surface for a hygienic clean and then dispose of the wipe.

View all Cleaning & Antibacterial Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here