Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Wipes 126 Pack

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses*: Including Covid -19 Virus** and antibiotic MRSA, E.coli, Salmonella, Rotavirus, Flu virus (H1N1) and 90% of all allergens. - Reduces Household Allergens: Use these antibacterial wipes to kill 90% of all allergens, including pollen particles and dust mites, to tackle dirt and stains. - All Purpose Disinfectant: Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are suitable for use on most hard, non-porous surfaces, including food preparation areas, baby equipment, furniture, fridges, taps, sinks, doorknobs, kitchen and bathroom surfaces, floor cleaning and electronics. - Bleach Free: Trust Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes to leave no taint or odour - Secure Packaging: Can be resealed between uses to prevent drying out between cleaning tasks For fast and effective disinfecting, Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* including Covid-19 Virus**, E. coli, salmonella, MRSA and the flu virus. Dettol Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes are thick and moisture-rich, suitable for food preparation areas, high chairs, baths and taps, rubbish bins and fridges. Gentle enough to be used around baby equipment and food preparation and serving areas, they're the ideal wipe for a cleaner home. *See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-41760 & RB-M-46109

Pack size: 126SHT

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.40g Benzalkonium Chloride, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

126 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage