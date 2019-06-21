By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Easy Chef Lamb Sausages 600G

5(2)Write a review
Easy Chef Lamb Sausages 600G
£ 2.75
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Seasoned minced lamb formed into sausages
  • BBQ, grill oven bake, shallow fry
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (32%), Water, Rusk [Wheat Flour, Salt, Raising Agent E503(ii)], Lamb Fat, Chicken (6%), Chicken Skin, Chicken Fat, Potato Starch, Salt, Isolated Soy Protein, Seasoning [Salt, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Preservative E221 (Sulphites), Spices [White Pepper, Nutmeg], Emulsifier E451(i), Flavour Enhancer (E261), Spice Extracts, Antioxidant (E301), Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinamide), Bovine Casing [Protein (Bovine Collagen), Edible Cellulose [E460ii], Vegetable Glycerine E422}]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°C or colderOnce thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Barbecue
Instructions: Barbecue from frozen turning occasionally.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking times may vary according to appliances.
Always ensure food is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Cook under medium pre-heated grill for 7-12 mins. Turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on baking tray in a pre-heated oven (200°C, 425°F, Gas Mark 7) cook for 15-20 mins turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Bring a little oil to medium heat and fry each side for 7-9 mins.
Drain & serve.

Produce of

Produced & Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bone, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Easy Chef Ltd.,
  • 15A Glenbarr Avenue,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0AE.

Return to

  • Easy Chef Ltd.,
  • 15A Glenbarr Avenue,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 0AE.
  • Tel: +44(0)116 2511186
  • Email: kebabkingwholesale@yahoo.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bone, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yum yum sausages!

5 stars

I am not a sausage lover, or rather I've been finding it hard to find one that I like. When I saw these I thought "why not lamb sausage as we have pork, beef and chicken ones", and actually lamb is my favourite meat. Well, was I surprised - they are yummy - don't know if it was the lamb or the spices, but I loved them. First time I cooked them in the oven and they were fine except that the skins seemed rather tough. Then I wanted to make a sausage casserole and this time the skins softened and were unnoticeable. So there you go - take a chance and try them! You won't regret it.

Lamb in a bun tons of fun

5 stars

Fabulous for tea in bun

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft White Hot Dog Rolls 6 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.12/each

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Aishas Value Chicken Nuggets 500G

£ 2.25
£4.50/kg

Najma Smoked Turkey Rasher Slice 150G

£ 2.00
£1.34/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here