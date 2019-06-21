Easy Chef Lamb Sausages 600G

Yum yum sausages!
I am not a sausage lover, or rather I've been finding it hard to find one that I like. When I saw these I thought "why not lamb sausage as we have pork, beef and chicken ones", and actually lamb is my favourite meat. Well, was I surprised - they are yummy - don't know if it was the lamb or the spices, but I loved them. First time I cooked them in the oven and they were fine except that the skins seemed rather tough. Then I wanted to make a sausage casserole and this time the skins softened and were unnoticeable. So there you go - take a chance and try them! You won't regret it.
Lamb in a bun tons of fun
Fabulous for tea in bun