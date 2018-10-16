By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old El Paso Taco Seasoning Mix 25G

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Old El Paso Taco Seasoning Mix 25G
£ 1.00
£4.00/100g
1/8th of pack (3.1g) contains:
  • Energy38 kJ 9 kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.2 g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0 g
    0%
  • Sugars0.2 g
    <1%
  • Salt0.57 g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning mix for Tacos.
  • For more fantastic Mexican recipes visit www.oldelpaso.co.uk
  • For up-to-date product information, news and recipes, you can follow us on:
  • Facebook: /oldelpasouk
  • Twitter: @oldelpasouk
  • Instagram: @oldelpasouk
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Preservative free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Spices (Paprika (20%), Cumin, Chili), Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion (13%), Garlic (8%)), Salt, Maltodextrin, Starch, Herbs (Oregano, Marjoram), Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Contains at least 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
  • 0800 591 223 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • www.oldepaso.co.uk
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of pack (3.1g) contains:%* (3.1g)
Energy 1214 kJ38 kJ<1%
-290 kcal9 kcal
Fat 6.9 g0.2 g<1%
of which saturates 1.1 g0.0 g0%
Carbohydrate 40.0 g1.3 g<1%
of which sugars 6.1 g0.2 g<1%
Fibre 16.1 g0.5 g-
Protein 8.9 g0.3 g1%
Salt 18.30 g0.57 g10%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 8 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Rip Off

1 stars

So for your money you get a few overpriced spices and a shopping list. What a rip off, no thanks.

Usually bought next

Old El Paso Crunchy Taco Shells X12 156G

£ 1.65
£1.06/100g

Offer

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco British Soured Cream 150Ml

£ 0.69
£0.46/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here