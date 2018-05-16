Old El Paso Taco Stand ‘N’ Stuff Paprika & Garlic Kit 312G

- Energy393 kJ 94 kcal5%
- Fat4.5 g6%
- Saturates0.4 g2%
- Sugars0.9 g<1%
- Salt0.59 g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1259 kJ / 301 kcal
Product Description
- 10 Stand 'N Stuff™ Crunchy corn taco shells, 1 Tomato topping salsa, 1 Seasoning mix for Tacos.
- Old El Paso Kits are a great way to create the ultimate Mexican meal experience
- All Old El Paso Fajita, Enchilada or Burrito Kits are quick and easy - each kit contains wraps, salsa and a seasoning mix
- Why not try our Old El Paso Smoky BBQ Fajita kit, its a winner for the whole family! Try our delicious Old El Paso Cheesy Baked Enchilada Kit or Beans & Chili Burrito kit!
- Bring Mexico's favourite street food to your table with our Stand 'n' Stuff Taco Kit. Flat bottomed, twice cooked crunchy corn taco shells designed to stand up for themselves so that you can load them with all of your favourite fillings! Simply cook some tender minced beef with our Garlic and Paprika Taco Seasoning Mix and pile in the shells. Add juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, grated cheese and lashings of our Taco Salsa for a crunchy Mexican feast!
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Preservative free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 312g
Information
Ingredients
Stand 'N Stuff™ Crunchy Corn Taco Shells (51%): Corn Flour, High Oleic Sunflower Oil (25%), Salsa for Topping (41%): Chopped Tomatoes (51%), Water, Tomato Paste (10%), Modified Corn Starch, Dried Onions, Salt, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Green Chilli Pepper, Paprika, Onion Powder, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Garlic Powder, Seasoning Mix (8%): Spices (Paprika (20%), Cumin, Chili), Dehydrated Vegetables (Onion (13%), Garlic (8%)), Salt, Maltodextrin, Starch, Herbs (Oregano, Marjoram) Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Taco Shells may contain Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Contains 10 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- General Mills International Sàrl,
- Switzerland.
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
Return to
- For any queries or advice on our products, you can contact us on:
- 0800 591 223(UK) / 1800 535 115(ROI)
- www.oldelpaso.co.uk
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middlesex,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
312g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Each taco (31g) (shell, salsa and seasoning mix as sold):
|%* (31g)
|Energy
|1259 kJ / 301 kcal
|393 kJ / 94 kcal
|5%
|Fat
|14.4 g
|4.5 g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.3 g
|0.4 g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|37.1 g
|11.6 g
|4%
|of which sugars
|2.8 g
|0.9 g
|<1%
|Fibre
|3.5 g
|1.1 g
|-
|Protein
|3.9 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt
|1.88 g
|0.59 g
|10%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 10 portions
|-
|-
|-
