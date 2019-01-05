By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Snack Organisation Crackers Lightly Salted 100G

5(1)Write a review
Snack Organisation Crackers Lightly Salted 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy443kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.40g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1773kJ

Product Description

  • Lightly salted rice crackers
  • Rice crackers are a healthy and delicious low fat snack, great with dips or as a snack.
  • 105 calories per 1/4 pack serving
  • Baked not fried
  • 95% fat free
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Rice (91%), Sugar, Rice Bran Oil (contains Antioxidant: Tocopherols), Salt (1.5%), Soy Sauce Powder (Soy, Rice, Salt), Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soy

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, avoid direct sunlight and heat.For Best Before: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Hansells Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Unit 2a Hillgate Place,
  • 18-20 Balham Hill,
  • London,
  • SW12 9ER.

Return to

  • Hansells Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Unit 2a Hillgate Place,
  • 18-20 Balham Hill,
  • London,
  • SW12 9ER.
  • Telephone: 020 7978 1770
  • Email: ukinfo@hansells.com
  • Website: www.thesnackorg.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving 25g
Energy 1773kJ443kJ
-419kcal105kcal
Fat 4.5g1.1g
of which saturates 1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate 87g21.8g
of which sugars 3.7g0.9g
Protein 6.3g1.6g
Salt 1.60g0.40g
Fibre 2.5g0.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Super light yet tasty snack

5 stars

Really tasty snacks and even better, gluten free. Fab for my in between snacks whilst trying to diet. My kids love them in their pack lunch box too

Usually bought next

Snack Organisation Sweet Chilli Cracker 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Tesco Original Breadsticks 125G

£ 0.84
£0.67/100g

Tesco Sea Salt Crackers 185G

£ 0.95
£0.51/100g

Tesco Salt & Vinegar Rice Cakes 128G

£ 0.99
£0.77/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here