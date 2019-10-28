Tesco Chicken Tomato & Basil Pasta Salad 300G
- Energy2016kJ 478kcal24%
- Fat9.6g14%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars11.4g13%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672kJ / 159kcal
Product Description
- Cooked pasta in a tomato and herb dressing topped with tomato marinated chicken.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com.
- Tender Chicken Breast
- No mayonnaise
- Tender chicken breast
- Fork included
- Pack size: 300g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Chicken Breast (12%), Water, Onion, Tomato Paste, Roasted Red Peppers, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Sundried Tomato, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Salt, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Mustard Seeds, Dried Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika, Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, White Pepper, Rosemary.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (300g)
|Energy
|672kJ / 159kcal
|2016kJ / 478kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|9.6g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|79.2g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|5.5g
|16.5g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
