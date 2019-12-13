By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Demon Dentist David Walliams

5(32)Write a review
Demon Dentist David Walliams
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

32 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing story telling keeps them gripped

5 stars

Got this for my daughter she couldn't put it down. It was the 1st book she wanted by a David Walliams and now nearly has them all.

Great product

5 stars

A great purchase for my son. Its strong and sturdy. Very happy.

Great product

4 stars

Bought this as a secret santa present and it arrived with plenty of time. The book was in brilliant condition and has been very fun to read by the percipient.

Great Book

5 stars

I bought this for my friends daughter and she loved it

Bright and enticing!

5 stars

I bought this for my 7 year old daughter and she loves it! Really well written! Great book!

Brilliant book

5 stars

My son loves David Walliams books and this is another new favourite, great read!

Great book

5 stars

My daughter is 9 and she absolutely loved this book.

Fun to read

5 stars

I bought as a xmas present for my grandson who loves these books by David Wallams great price as well.

Very funny book

5 stars

My 9 year old daughter loved this book, she has since read a lot of the other David Walliams books and loves them all.

Great story

5 stars

My son loves all of David Walliams books! Great buy!

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Grandpa's Great Escape David Walliams

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Gangsta Granny

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

David Walliams Mr Stink

£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

The Worlds Worst Teachers David Walliams

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here