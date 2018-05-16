Vamousse 160Ml Treatment Mousse

Product Description
- Head Lice Treatment Mousse
- Proven to kill 100% of lice and eggs within 15 minutes in scientific tests
- Vamousse Treatment Mousse kills lice and their eggs fast. The non-greasy mousse is designed to make it easier to saturate your child's hair and scalp and reach all those pesky lice and their eggs!
- Proven to kill 100% of lice and eggs
- Within 15 minutes in scientific tests
- Convenient single application
- Unique formulation
- Non-greasy
- Steel lice comb included
- Scientifically proven
- Pack size: 160ML
Information
Ingredients
Isopropyl Myristate, Isopropyl Alcohol, A46 Propellant, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine & Geraniol
Preparation and Usage
- Uses: treats head lice.
- Directions for Use:
- Adults and children 2 years and older:
- To kill lice and eggs (nits):
- Start with Dry hair.
- Separate hair into 3-4 sections with clips.
- Shake can well.
- Part a section of hair into a 1-inch section, focus the nozzle tip at the scalp and apply a generous amount of mousse along the length of the hair.
- Pay special attention to nape of neck and behind ears.
- Avoid contact with eyes (rinse with warm water if contact occurs).
- Saturate all hair and scalp, massaging the mousse to break down the foam, thoroughly soaking the hair. To be effective all lice and nits must be contacted. Depending on length of hail, the full can may be needed.
- Repeat process until all sections of hair are saturated and wait 15 minutes.
- To remove lice and eggs (nits):
- Although dead, nits remain attached to the hair.
- After 15-minute treatment, use enclosed comb, to remove dead lice and nits from the wet hair.
- Working with a 1-inch section of hair, insert the comb against the scalp, and pull through to the end, wiping on a disposable paper towel after each stroke.
- If hair dries, apply more product to ease combing. Repeat combing if necessary.
- Shampoo and towel dry hair.
- Vamousse may be repeated as needed. Children under 2 years: ask a doctor.
- Apply mousse to hair
- Work mousse into hair
- Comb out dead lice and eggs
Warnings
- DO NOT USE:
- Near eyes, on eyebrows or eyelashes.
- Near any mucous membranes eg, mouth, nose or genitals.
- See a doctor if lice or eggs are present in those specific areas.
- If pregnant or breast feeding, ask a health professional before use.
- WHEN USING THIS PRODUCT:
- Keep eyes tightly closed and protect eyes with a washcloth or towel.
- Scalp itching or redness may occur.
- Sensitive skin sufferers may find prolonged contact has a drying effect (consider using gloves).
- Do not puncture or incinerate; contents under pressure.
- Do not smoke or use near open flame or heated surface.
- Stop use and ask a doctor if eye irritation occurs or skin or scalp irritation occurs.
- Keep out of reach of children.
- If swallowed, get medical help.
- WARNINGS:
- For external use only.
- Flammable aerosol.
- Causes serious eye irritation.
- Contains Geraniol. May produce an allergic reaction.
- Pressurised container: may burst if heated.
- Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames or other ignition sources. No smoking.
- Do not pierce or burn, even after use.
- IF IN EYES: rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do Continue rinsing.
- IMPORTANT:
- Read Warnings before use.
- Read ALL instructions on leaflet inside box.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
- Alliance Pharmaceuticals Limited,
- Avonbridge House,
- Bath Road,
- Chippenham,
- Wiltshire,
- SN15 2BB,
Return to
Net Contents
160ml ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
- Flammable
