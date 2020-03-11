By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bulldog Original Face Wash 150Ml

4.5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Original Face Wash
  • Helps to gently cleanse your face
  • Packed with natural active ingredients & a blend of 8 essential oils
  • Developed specifically for men
  • Man's Best Friend
  • All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
  • This face wash contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to leave the skin clear and clean.
  • Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
  • With natural ingredients
  • Aloe, camelina, green tea
  • Good shopping guide ethical company
  • Cruelty free international
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, *A blend of natural ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Lather up on wet skin and rinse.

Name and address

  • Bulldog Skincare For Men,
  • 332 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5AD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Product

4 stars

After using Bulldog face wash for a few weeks I found it gentle with a nice smell, it seems as good as other face washes I have used that cost a lot more. I will be getting it again when this lot runs out.

Natural ingredients

5 stars

I have been a user of this product for a long time. It contains all natural Ingredients and leaves the skin feeling fresh without the rightness that a soap can cause . Also very good quality for the price .

Young look

5 stars

Bought for my son for Christmas he really loves this stuff really cool! Good value good quality

