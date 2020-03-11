Bulldog Original Face Wash 150Ml

Good Product
After using Bulldog face wash for a few weeks I found it gentle with a nice smell, it seems as good as other face washes I have used that cost a lot more. I will be getting it again when this lot runs out.
Natural ingredients
I have been a user of this product for a long time. It contains all natural Ingredients and leaves the skin feeling fresh without the rightness that a soap can cause . Also very good quality for the price .
Young look
Bought for my son for Christmas he really loves this stuff really cool! Good value good quality