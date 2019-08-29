By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Tender Bbq Chicken 25G

5(24)Write a review
Maggi So Tender Bbq Chicken 25G
£ 1.00
£4.00/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1494 kJ 253 kcal
    13%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt1.12g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1838 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoned Cooking Paper for Barbeque Chicken.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Maggi® So Tender® BBQ Chicken makes it easy to prepare deliciously BBQ chicken in the pan. Each pack contains four seasoned cooking papers, infused with a combination of herbs and spices to pan fry flavoursome, tender BBQ chicken with no need to add oil!
  • An easy way to make delicious chicken in the pan for a dinner that the whole family will love. Our special Papyrus paper® contains all the flavour you need to season your meat whilst keeping it tender
  • To use Maggi® So Tender® BBQ Chicken, add four skinless chicken breasts to your shopping list. Now you have your chicken, get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, simply wrap and press the meat in the BBQ seasoned cooking paper. Then cook the wrapped meat flat in the pan for deliciously tender garlic herb chicken. There you have it - Maggi® So Tender® BBQ Chicken! For 2 of your 5 a day, why not make a meal of our BBQ Chicken with creamy sweet potato mash and corn on the cob?
  • Take a tip from Maggi® - try cooking with salmon fillets or pork if you prefer. So Tender® isn't just delicious with chicken!
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Tender® BBQ Chicken seasoned cooking papers, why not try another of our So Tender® flavours, like So Tender® Garlic Chicken?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • Pack of 4 seasoned cooking papers for chicken that's So Tender®
  • Pan fry flavoursome, tender chicken, with no need to add oil
  • Each paper is infused with herbs and spices for BBQ flavour
  • Pack size: 25g

Information

Ingredients

Palm Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary)), Salt, Herbs and Spices (Paprika (4.8%), Parsley (3%), Ginger (2%), Black Pepper, Chilli, Coriander), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Wheat Gluten, Salt, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Sugar), Flavourings, Onion, Tomato, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery and Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once open use within 14 days and do not refrigerate.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pre-heat a large non-stick frying pan for 2 minutes, (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat).
  • Do not add oil.
  • 2 Use one seasoning paper per chicken breast. Open out the seasoning paper and place the chicken breast (150g) on the seasoned side. Fold the paper over to wrap the chicken. Press down firmly and flatten by hand to a maximum thickness of 2.5cm.
  • 3 Place the wrapped chicken portions flat in the pan and cook for 10 minutes on each side (Gas: low heat), (Electric: half of maximum heat). Ensure the chicken is fully cooked and piping hot throughout.
  • Thicker Portions may take longer to cook. Enjoy your tender BBQ chicken with sweet potato mash and corn on the cob.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. This product is not suitable for use in the microwave, oven, or the grill. If the seasoning starts to over-brown, reduce the heat slightly and increase the cooking time until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**%RI*
Energy1838 kJ429 kJ1494 kJ
-443 kcal73 kcal253 kcal13%
Fat32.0g1.7g5.8g8%
of which: saturates12.8g0.7g2.3g12%
Carbohydrate27.0g11.1g38.7g15%
of which: sugars16.6g3.1g10.8g12%
Fibre7.3g1.8g6.3g-
Protein5.9g9.6g33.6g67%
Salt20.30g0.29g1.12g19%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

24 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty Quick Meal

5 stars

Tasy meal highly reccomend, been using the Maggee recipes for years.

Soft juicy chicken

5 stars

I simply love maggi products , very easy to make saves me lods of time , and very tasty goes really well with mash and a side salad ,

very tender and jucy

5 stars

I tried this product for our family tea and we all found the meat to stay moist and the flavours were of a beautyful combination.

Great Taste

5 stars

I brought this for a family dinner and it was amazing. It was so Easy to use, the food had so much flavour. The hole Family loved it. We will defiantly be buying this product again!

I'm in love with it ... it's so useful

5 stars

My friend told me to try this BBQ one and I'm happy I did it ... it's so easy to make and tasty too ... I will recommend to my family and friends

Maggie wraps

5 stars

I buy this all the time and we love it there are so many flavours and different types also its easy to use

Easy with great results

5 stars

So easy to put your chicken breast in the coated paper. Nothing else needed. Pan fry 10 mins either side and its done. The result is delicious bbq chicken. The kids love it with some rice and sweet corn. It's such an easy dinner with great results.

Easy, tasty but lacks something

4 stars

I'm generally usually pleased with these cooking flavour papers. Just sometime I think they're could be more seasoning in the sheets. For example one half of one sheet will have loads of the other will have hardly any. Other than That I'm a fan of this product

Yummy

5 stars

Buy these reguarly. They are amazing. Easy to follow. Even non cooks can do it :)

Excellent flavour

5 stars

I bought this product last week to flavour plain chicken breast the whole family loved them.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

