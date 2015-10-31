We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jungle Formula Insect Repellent Max Pump 90 Ml

£9.00

£10.00/100ml

Jungle Formula Insect Repellent Max Pump 90 MlUp to 9hr protection from mosquitoes, midges & other biting insectsQuick & easy to apply pump action spray90ml capacityApproved by the London Hospital for Tropical DiseasesFor travellers visiting areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases provided that directions for use are followed at all times.
Mosquito repellent spray with 50% DEET 1% geraniol for maximum protection against mosquitoes. The insect Repellent Factors® is a quick and easy way to choose what repellent you need to protect yourself from mosquitoes and other biting insects. Also available in kids (IRF2), Medium (IRF3).Ideal for tropical, heavy wooded and lake areas or when extra protection is needed.For use in areas with a high risk of malaria or other insect transmitted diseases.Up to 9 hours of mosquito protection from a single application* against the most common mosquito species (Culex species).For some (tropical) mosquito species the protection time can be much shorter: on average 4 hours of protection against the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) and 8 hours against the malaria mosquito (Anopheles stephensi).For adults and children from 18 years.Up to 9 hours protection* from mosquitoes and biting insects*Factors such as high temperature, humidity and transpiration can influence the duration of protection of all insect repellents. Repeat application after swimming, showering or when the efficacy decreases. It is recommended that clothing is used to cover any untreated areas of skin and so restrict access to biting insects.
Any destinationInsect Repellent Factor - 4
Pack size: 90ML

Ingredients

N, N-Diethyl-m-Toluamide (DEET (50%) 485 g/kg) CAS 134-62-3, (2E)-3, 7-Dimethyl-2, 6-Octadien-1-ol (Geraniol (1%) 9.5 g/kg) CAS 106-24-1, Ethyl Alcohol

Net Contents

90ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for UseApply a generous amount gently and evenly over the bare skin that needs protection. For use on the face apply the product first on the hand and then use the hand to apply it to the face. For adults, for simultaneous use with other skin products the following may be treated per application: neck, both lower arms, back of hands and tops of feet, or lower legs, or equivalent. Can be used upside down. This product is intended for external non-professional use as a mosquito repellent only.

Lower age limit

18 Years

