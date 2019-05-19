Jungle Formula Maximum Aerosol 150Ml

Never again will I use
Bought before going on holiday and used as stated. I will never get this again have been bitten so many times by mosquitoes now back in the uk on antibiotics because of the bites.
Keeps mozzies away but makes me cough putting on
I bought this before travel to Asia and it worked well I didn't get bitten. However it is unpleasant stuff and I found the aerosol gave me a coughing fit everytime I used it- don't spray it in your hotel room! When this ran out I bought a 95% deet pump top because it was all I could get but I did find it easier to apply because the formulation was oily so could be rubbed in for more even coverage and also it didn't get down my throat.
Jungle Brother
So I went away, used this product and I didn't get bitten. YAY!
Fantastic stuff
Jungle formula is the only thing I have used where I do not get bitten. I have bad reactions to mozzie bites which was ruining my time abroad, however for the past 8 years I have used all the jungle formula repellents. The wipes, spray, cream etc and I can honestly say I have never had a bite since using them. This stuff saved my holidays and I can highly recommend it. It's a little on the expensive side compared to other brands and you can get shop brands that are cheaper but I would rather pay the extra. This for me is the only brand I have used that as given me full protection.