Jungle Formula Maximum Aerosol 150Ml

£ 8.00
£5.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Maximum Insect Repellent Factor
  • Enjoy the outdoors when wearing protection from irritating biting insects
  • Insect repellent factor 4 last for up to 10-hours of protection
  • 150ml aerosol can of Jungle Formula insect repellent
  • Hospital for Tropical Diseases London
  • Approved by the Hospital for Tropical Diseases for travellers visiting areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases provided that directions for use are followed at all times.
  • Aerosol spray with 50% DEET for maximum protection.
  • The Insect Repellent Factor® is a quick and easy way to choose what repellent you need to protect yourself from mosquitoes.
  • Up to 3 hours* maximum protection per application.
  • For areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases.
  • For adults and children from 12 years.
  • *Factors such as high temperature, humidity and transpiration can influence the duration of protection of all insect repellents.
  • Also available in Kids Lotion (IRF2) and Medium (IRF3).
  • Protection from mosquitoes
  • Insect repellent factor - 4
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

N, N-Diethyl-m-Toluamide (DEET (50%) 500g/kg) CAS 134-62-3, Alcohol Denat, Butane, Isobutane, Propane

Storage

Store in original container.For batch number & expiry date, see base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Apply a generous amount gently and evenly over the bare skin that needs protection. Do not spray directly onto the face. Adults & Children 12+: Apply to forearms & feet or lower legs, or equivalent when not using other skin products. Use clothing to cover any untreated areas of skin to restrict access to biting insects. There can be no simultaneous use with other products such as sun lotions. Do not use on children under 12 years old. If you are under 12, contact a doctor before use. Do not use more than once a day. After returning indoors, wash treated skin with soap and water. This product is intended for external non-professional use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. Avoid contact with food, plastics and lacquered surfaces. Close the bottle well. Keep the product dry and do not place it in direct sunlight. Do not reuse the packaging and do not dump the product into the environment. Repeat application after swimming, showering or when the efficacy decreases. Keep in a safe place.

Warnings

  • CAUTION Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container. May burst if heated, protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. For external use only. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Avoid release to the environment. Do not spray on a naked/open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources - No smoking. Keep away from synthetic fabrics, varnished and painted surfaces. Do not contaminate food stuffs, eating utensils or food contact surfaces. Use only outdoors or in a well-ventilated area. Do not breathe in spray. Care should be taken in the application of product to minimise the potential of splashes, drips and/or spray to reach the ground. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing and seek medical advice if eye irritation persists. INHALATION: When inhaled remove to fresh air and seek medical aid. INGESTION: If swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this container or label. Do not empty into drains. Do not contaminate ground, water bodies or watercourses with chemicals or used container. Do not reuse the container. This material and its container must be disposed of in a safe way. Dispose of contents/container to a household waste recycling centre as hazardous waste except for empty containers which can be disposed of by recycling. Contact your local council for details. Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label. Poison Information: For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre. Beaumont Hospital, Dublin (01-8092166), retain the label for reference.

Name and address

  • Omega Pharma Ltd.,
  • 1st Floor,
  • 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
  • London,
  • SW1V 2SA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

Never again will I use

1 stars

Bought before going on holiday and used as stated. I will never get this again have been bitten so many times by mosquitoes now back in the uk on antibiotics because of the bites.

Keeps mozzies away but makes me cough putting on

4 stars

I bought this before travel to Asia and it worked well I didn't get bitten. However it is unpleasant stuff and I found the aerosol gave me a coughing fit everytime I used it- don't spray it in your hotel room! When this ran out I bought a 95% deet pump top because it was all I could get but I did find it easier to apply because the formulation was oily so could be rubbed in for more even coverage and also it didn't get down my throat.

Jungle Brother

5 stars

So I went away, used this product and I didn't get bitten. YAY!

Fantastic stuff

5 stars

Jungle formula is the only thing I have used where I do not get bitten. I have bad reactions to mozzie bites which was ruining my time abroad, however for the past 8 years I have used all the jungle formula repellents. The wipes, spray, cream etc and I can honestly say I have never had a bite since using them. This stuff saved my holidays and I can highly recommend it. It's a little on the expensive side compared to other brands and you can get shop brands that are cheaper but I would rather pay the extra. This for me is the only brand I have used that as given me full protection.

