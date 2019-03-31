Tesco Strawberry Mousse 6X60g

Tasty treat
A great little treat, only 10g of carbs, tastes lovely. You would expect it to cost more.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 156kcal
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Whey Concentrate (Milk), Sugar, Strawberry Purée Concentrate (8%), Coconut Oil, Water, Cream (Milk) (2.5%), Pork Gelatine, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Skimmed Milk, Carrot Extract, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Thickener (Pectin).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled
360g e (6 x 60g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (60g)
|Energy
|653kJ / 156kcal
|392kJ / 94kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16.9g
|10.1g
|Sugars
|14.7g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
