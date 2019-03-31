By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry Mousse 6X60g

Write a review
Tesco Strawberry Mousse 6X60g
£ 1.00
£0.28/100g
One pot
  • Energy392kJ 94kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry mousse.
  • Made with strawberries. Mousse whipped for creamy bubbliness. Our mousses are made in Somerset and use British cream.
  • Made with strawberries.
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Whey Concentrate (Milk), Sugar, Strawberry Purée Concentrate (8%), Coconut Oil, Water, Cream (Milk) (2.5%), Pork Gelatine, Rice Starch, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dried Skimmed Milk, Carrot Extract, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Thickener (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e (6 x 60g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (60g)
Energy653kJ / 156kcal392kJ / 94kcal
Fat8.5g5.1g
Saturates7.1g4.2g
Carbohydrate16.9g10.1g
Sugars14.7g8.8g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein2.8g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty treat

5 stars

A great little treat, only 10g of carbs, tastes lovely. You would expect it to cost more.

