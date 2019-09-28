By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Mousse 6X60g

Tesco Chocolate Mousse 6X60g
£ 1.00
£0.28/100g
One pot
Typical values per 100g: Energy 731kJ / 174kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate mousse.
  • Milk chocolate and cream. Mousse whipped for creamy bubbliness Our mousses are made in Somerset and use British cream.
  • Milk Chocolate and Cream
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Whey Concentrate (Milk)(Water, Whey Powder (Milk)), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Powder (8%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk), Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pork Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cream (Milk), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e (6 x 60g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy731kJ / 174kcal439kJ / 105kcal
Fat7.3g4.4g
Saturates5.7g3.4g
Carbohydrate22.3g13.4g
Sugars21.7g13.0g
Fibre1.4g0.8g
Protein4.2g2.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

very nice, tasty, good price.

4 stars

very nice, tasty, good price.

Very good value for money and you don't need red w

5 stars

Very good value for money and you don't need red wine to enjoy it

