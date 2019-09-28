Tesco Chocolate Mousse 6X60g

very nice, tasty, good price.
Very good value for money and you don't need red w
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 731kJ / 174kcal
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Whey Concentrate (Milk)(Water, Whey Powder (Milk)), Sugar, Milk Chocolate Powder (8%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk), Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pork Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cream (Milk), Flavouring.
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
6 Servings
Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled Wrap. Mixed Material not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling
360g e (6 x 60g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|731kJ / 174kcal
|439kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|22.3g
|13.4g
|Sugars
|21.7g
|13.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.2g
|2.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
