By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natco Red Kidney Beans 2Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Natco Red Kidney Beans 2Kg
£ 4.00
£2.00/kg

Product Description

  • Red Kidney Beans
  • Naturally low in fat, high in fibre and rich in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2kg
  • Naturally low in fat, high in fibre and rich in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Nuts in a separate area

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Soak beans in water for 12hrs or overnight. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Cover with fresh water and boil rapidly for 15 mins, removing any foam with a spoon. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 50 mins or until tender.
Caution: Do not eat raw. Never cook beans in slow cooker unless pre-soaked for 12hrs and boiled for 15 mins.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for stews, casseroles and vegetarian dishes.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd.,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Natco Foods Ltd.,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.
  • Fax: +44(0)1280 825 431
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natcofoods.com

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (uncooked)
Energy 1408kJ/337Kcal
Protein 22.53g
Carbohydrates61.59g
of which Sugars 2.1g
Fat 1.06g
of which Saturates 0.15g
Fibre 15.2g
Sodium <0.12g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Natco Chick Peas 2Kg

£ 3.50
£1.75/kg

Natco Chana Dal 2Kg

£ 3.50
£1.75/kg

Natco Red Lentils 2Kg

£ 3.50
£1.75/kg

Tesco Pinto Beans 500G

£ 1.15
£2.30/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here