Natco Mung Beans 1Kg

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 2.25
£0.23/100g
  • Mung beans
  • Highly nutritious with a creamy texture and nutty flavour.
  • Naturally low in fat, high in fibre and rich in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Soak beans in water for 12 hrs or overnight. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Add fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 30-40 mins or until tender.
Caution: Do not eat raw. Never cook beans in a slow cooker unless pre-soaked for 12hrs and boiled for 15 mins.

Preparation and Usage

  • Mung Shaak
  • Serves 4
  • Ingredients
  • 250g Natco mung beans, soaked overnight and drained; 950ml water; 1/2 tsp mustard seeds; 1 onion, chopped; 2 garlic cloves, crushed; 2cm fresh ginger, grated; 1 tsp Natco chilli powder; 1/2 tsp Natco turmeric; 1 tsp Natco ground coriander; 1 tsp Natco ground cumin; 1 1/2 tsp salt; 2 tomatoes chopped; 2 tbsp coriander, chopped.
  • Method
  • Heat oil in a large saucepan then add the mustard seeds. Once they begin to pop, add onions and fry until soft. Add garlic, ginger, turmeric, chilli, ground coriander and cumin then mix well for 1 minute. Add the beans, tomatoes, salt and water and bring to the boil. Cover and simmer on a medium heat for 30 mins till beans are soft. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1327kJ/313Kcal
Protein 23.8g
Carbohydrates51.0g
of which Sugars 4.3g
Fat 1.5g
of which Saturates 0.6g
Fibre 9.4g
Sodium <0.01g

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Bean Shoot Bonanza.

5 stars

These are awesome, I put a few in the bottom of a 2litre jug and soak overnight, then drain and rinse every day. In 7 to 10 days I have a jug completely full of beanshoots, which I cook in stir fries or simply use raw in salads. I have just started my 21st batch and still have some left in the packet, enough for a couple more batches - what awesome value.

Poor quality.. small hard tiny parts, even after s

2 stars

Poor quality.. small hard tiny parts, even after soaking the beans for a day.. remain very small and doesn't open in cooking as expected

