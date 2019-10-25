Natco Mung Beans 1Kg

Bean Shoot Bonanza.
These are awesome, I put a few in the bottom of a 2litre jug and soak overnight, then drain and rinse every day. In 7 to 10 days I have a jug completely full of beanshoots, which I cook in stir fries or simply use raw in salads. I have just started my 21st batch and still have some left in the packet, enough for a couple more batches - what awesome value.
Poor quality.. small hard tiny parts, even after soaking the beans for a day.. remain very small and doesn't open in cooking as expected