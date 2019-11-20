By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natco Green Lentils 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Natco Green Lentils 1Kg
£ 2.25
£0.23/100g

Product Description

  • Green Lentils
  • Naturally rich in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • Naturally rich in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Packed in a factory that handles Nuts in a separate area

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.Best Before End: see below

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Soak in water for 12 hours. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Boil rapidly in fresh water for 10 mins then simmer for 50 mins or until tender. Do not eat raw.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Applies within the UK only.
  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natcofoods.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (uncooked)
Energy 1545kJ
-365kcal
Fat 0.5g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrates58.9g
of which sugars 1.5g
Fibre 14.2g
Protein 26.1g
Salt 0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg

£ 1.80
£1.80/kg

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Lentilles Vertes 500G

£ 1.15
£2.30/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here