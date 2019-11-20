Natco Green Lentils 1Kg

Product Description
- Green Lentils
- Naturally rich in protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
- Naturally rich in protein
Information
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Nuts in a separate area
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.Best Before End: see below
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Soak in water for 12 hours. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Boil rapidly in fresh water for 10 mins then simmer for 50 mins or until tender. Do not eat raw.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Guarantee
- If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Applies within the UK only.
- Natco Foods Ltd,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
- Email: info@natcofoods.com
- www.natcofoods.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (uncooked)
|Energy
|1545kJ
|-
|365kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|58.9g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|Fibre
|14.2g
|Protein
|26.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019