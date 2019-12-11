By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Natco Chick Peas 1Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Natco Chick Peas 1Kg
£ 2.25
£0.23/100g
  • Chick peas
  • Delicious in salads, curries and puréed for dips.
  • Naturally high in fibre and rich in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Once open, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Soak beans in water for 12hrs or overnight. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Cover with fresh water and boil rapidly for 15 mins, removing any foam with a spoon. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 50 mins or until tender.
Caution: Do not eat raw.

Preparation and Usage

  • Indian Felafel
  • Serves 2
  • Ingredients
  • 1lb Natco chick peas, soaked overnight; 2 clove garlic; 1/2 tsp baking powder; 1 onion, chopped; 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped; 2 tsp Natco ground cumin; 2 tsp Natco ground coriander; 1 tsp Natco chilli powder; 2 tsp salt; 100g Natco sesame seeds; 500g Natco butter ghee.
  • Method
  • Drain chick peas, add 2 cups of fresh water and then grind in a blender to a thick paste. Place in a bowl with rest of the ingredients and mix well. With wet hands shape into small golf balls and roll in sesame seeds. In a deep fat fryer, heat ghee and fry 'felafel' until golden brown. Drain on kitchen roll. Serve as a starter with yogurt raita or delicious inside pitta bread.

Name and address

  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Natco Foods Ltd,
  • Buckingham,
  • MK18 1TB,
  • UK.
  • Fax: +44(0) 1280 825 431
  • Email: info@natcofoods.com
  • www.natco-online.com

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1545.5kJ/365Kcal
Protein 18.8g
Carbohydrates 62.1g
of which Sugars 5.38g
Fat 4.6g
of which Saturates 0.8g
Fibre 11.6g
Sodium 0.016g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Split Lentils 1Kg

£ 1.80
£1.80/kg

Natco Green Lentils 1Kg

£ 2.25
£0.23/100g

Tesco Black Turtle Beans 500G

£ 1.80
£3.60/kg

Island Sun Red Kidney Beans 500G

£ 1.00
£2.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here