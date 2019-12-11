Natco Chick Peas 1Kg

- Chick peas
- Delicious in salads, curries and puréed for dips.
- Naturally high in fibre and rich in protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Storage
Once open, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Soak beans in water for 12hrs or overnight. Rinse thoroughly and drain. Cover with fresh water and boil rapidly for 15 mins, removing any foam with a spoon. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 50 mins or until tender.
Caution: Do not eat raw.
Preparation and Usage
- Indian Felafel
- Serves 2
- Ingredients
- 1lb Natco chick peas, soaked overnight; 2 clove garlic; 1/2 tsp baking powder; 1 onion, chopped; 2 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped; 2 tsp Natco ground cumin; 2 tsp Natco ground coriander; 1 tsp Natco chilli powder; 2 tsp salt; 100g Natco sesame seeds; 500g Natco butter ghee.
- Method
- Drain chick peas, add 2 cups of fresh water and then grind in a blender to a thick paste. Place in a bowl with rest of the ingredients and mix well. With wet hands shape into small golf balls and roll in sesame seeds. In a deep fat fryer, heat ghee and fry 'felafel' until golden brown. Drain on kitchen roll. Serve as a starter with yogurt raita or delicious inside pitta bread.
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
Return to
- Natco Foods Ltd,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
- Fax: +44(0) 1280 825 431
- Email: info@natcofoods.com
- www.natco-online.com
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1545.5kJ/365Kcal
|Protein
|18.8g
|Carbohydrates
|62.1g
|of which Sugars
|5.38g
|Fat
|4.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g
|Fibre
|11.6g
|Sodium
|0.016g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019