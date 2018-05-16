Natco Chana Dal 1Kg

- Chana dal
- Deliciously sweet and smooth, this favourite Indian dal is delicious with vegetables.
- Naturally low in fat, high in fibre and rich in protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Storage
Once open, store in an airtight container in a cool dry place. Use within 6 months of opening.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Rinse and drain dal (no need to soak). Add fresh water, bring to the boil and simmer for 30-40 mins or until tender.
Caution: Do not eat raw.
Preparation and Usage
- Tadka Dal
- Serves 4
- Ingredients
- 300g Natco chana dal; 1 tsp salt; 1 tsp Natco ground turmeric; 1 tbsp olive oil; 1 tsp garlic, finely chopped; 1 tsp Natco red chilli powder; 2 tomatoes, chopped.
- Method
- Rinse and drain chana dal and add to 1 ltr of water. Add the salt and turmeric, bring to the boil and simmer for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a pan and fry the garlic until lightly browned. Add the chilli powder and cook for 1 min then add the tomatoes and cook for a further 3-4 mins. Add the cooked dal and simmer for 10-15 mins.
- Garnish with chopped coriander and serve.
Name and address
- Natco Foods Ltd,
- Buckingham,
- MK18 1TB,
- UK.
Guarantee
- Guarantee
- If you are not satisfied with this product please return the pack and the contents, stating where and when purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1264kJ/298Kcal
|Protein
|24.0g
|Carbohydrates
|59.7g
|of which Sugars
|2.2g
|Fat
|3.1g
|of which Saturates
|0.3g
|Fibre
|16.1g
|Sodium
|<0.05g
