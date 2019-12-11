Ribena No Added Sugar Blackcurrant 850Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 250ml serving
Product Description
- Concentrated No Added Sugar Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sweeteners
- Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena.
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- Rich in vitamin C
- Contains real fruit juice
- No added sugar
- No artificial colours
- Made with British blackcurrants
- Pack size: 850ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (35%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Vitamin C, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Bisulphite), Colour (Anthocyanins)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use - follow carefully: Dilute 1 part (50ml) squash with at least 4 parts of water to give a 250ml serving.
- Remember to add extra water if giving to toddlers.
Number of uses
17 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
- 2 Longwalk Road,
- Stockley Park,
- Uxbridge,
- UB11 1BA.
Return to
- Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.
Net Contents
850ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 250ml serving
|%RI*
|per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 100ml
|%RI*
|Energy, kJ/kcal
|50/13
|20/5
|Carbohydrate, g
|1.8
|0.7
|of which sugars, g
|1.3
|0.5
|Salt, g
|0.02
|0.01
|Vitamin C, mg
|80
|100
|32
|40
|Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) Contains naturally occurring sugars present in the fruit juice at approx. 0.5g per
