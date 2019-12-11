Ribena Blackcurrant 850Ml

Used to love this before they added sweeteners to
Used to love this before they added sweeteners to it. Now I wouldn't touch it
It was wonderful cordial but now it’s full of artificial sweeteners why when they already have no added sugar version. Artificial sweeteners make me really ill so I’m having to now pay more for organic juice
It is really tasty but even the version that contains sugar has got sweeteners as well. I would not give sweeteners to children unless there are specific medical conditions. I wish they made a version with sugar only.
I will not buy again due to it no longer being chemivlcal free.
Nice
I love Ribena