Ribena Blackcurrant 850Ml

2(5)Write a review
Ribena Blackcurrant 850Ml
£ 2.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

each 250ml gives you
  • Energy223kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 250ml serving

Product Description

  • Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Made with British blackcurrants
  • Contains real fruit juice
  • No artificial colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 850ml
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (32%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Bisulphite), Thickener (Polydextrose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Extracts of (Carrot and Hibiscus), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose)

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 21 days.Find the Best Before End date on cap or bottle top.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use - follow carefully: Dilute 1 part (50ml) squash with at least 4 parts water to give a 250ml serving.
  • Remember to add extra water if giving to toddlers.

Number of uses

Keep active. Eat healthy. Enjoy Ribena

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

850ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 250ml serving%RI*per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 100ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal223/5389/21
Carbohydrate, g11.94.7
of which sugars, g11.54.6
Salt, g0.150.06
Vitamin C, mg801003240
*RI = Reference Intake----

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to love this before they added sweeteners to

1 stars

Used to love this before they added sweeteners to it. Now I wouldn't touch it

It was wonderful cordial but now it’s full of arti

1 stars

It was wonderful cordial but now it’s full of artificial sweeteners why when they already have no added sugar version. Artificial sweeteners make me really ill so I’m having to now pay more for organic juice

It is really tasty but even the version that cont

2 stars

It is really tasty but even the version that contains sugar has got sweeteners as well. I would not give sweeteners to children unless there are specific medical conditions. I wish they made a version with sugar only.

I will not buy again due to it no longer being che

1 stars

I will not buy again due to it no longer being chemivlcal free.

Nice

5 stars

I love Ribena

