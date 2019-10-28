Tesco Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad 265G

Why so many refined flour pasta salads?
This is very nice but could be even nicer without so much pasta. OK, the pasta is filling. However, refined flour pasta is empty calories - and tasteless, meaning it makes the whole unnecessarily bland.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 158kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Fusilli Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Romaine Lettuce, Roast Chicken Breast (18%), Caesar Dressing [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Black Pepper, Black Treacle, Anchovy (Fish), Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil, Clove, Paprika, Red Chilli Powder], Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cooked Sweetcure Beechwood Smoked Bacon (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Parsley, Chive, Mustard Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.
Made using chicken from Thailand, Made using pork from the EU
1 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally
265g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (265g)
|Energy
|662kJ / 158kcal
|1755kJ / 418kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|18.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.1g
|32.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.9g
|Protein
|11.5g
|30.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like you
This is very nice but could be even nicer without so much pasta. OK, the pasta is filling. However, refined flour pasta is empty calories - and tasteless, meaning it makes the whole unnecessarily bland.