By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad 265G

4(1)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Caesar Salad 265G
£ 2.75
£1.04/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1755kJ 418kcal
    21%
  • Fat18.3g
    26%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 662kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked fusilli pasta dressed with a vinaigrette, romaine lettuce, sliced roast chicken, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese shavings and cooked smoky bacon with a pot of Caesar dressing.
  • Parmigiano Reggiano. Topped with beechwood smoked bacon, chicken and Caesar dressing. Our chefs have developed recipes using carefully selected ingredients to create vibrant salads which are full of flavour.
  • Parmigiano Reggiano.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Fusilli Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Romaine Lettuce, Roast Chicken Breast (18%), Caesar Dressing [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Black Pepper, Black Treacle, Anchovy (Fish), Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Lemon Oil, Clove, Paprika, Red Chilli Powder], Parmigiano Reggiano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cooked Sweetcure Beechwood Smoked Bacon (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Parsley, Chive, Mustard Flour, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand, Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Check Locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (265g)
Energy662kJ / 158kcal1755kJ / 418kcal
Fat6.9g18.3g
Saturates1.6g4.3g
Carbohydrate12.1g32.1g
Sugars1.7g4.5g
Fibre0.7g1.9g
Protein11.5g30.5g
Salt0.5g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Why so many refined flour pasta salads?

4 stars

This is very nice but could be even nicer without so much pasta. OK, the pasta is filling. However, refined flour pasta is empty calories - and tasteless, meaning it makes the whole unnecessarily bland.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pink Lady Apple & Grape Pot 100G

£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G

£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here