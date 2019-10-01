Tesco Courgette Spaghetti 250G

Bad Quality
Bought three of these and they all went bad before the labeled best before date. Very unpleasant smell. Waste of money...
Gone bad before the next day, before the expiry date.
Will not buy again
Has gone off before its best before date on TWO occasions now! As this does not keep, I have now bought my own spiraliser to make fresh.
Great product, but short shelf life.
Love this product. It is so versatile. My only issue is that it begins to go off/slimey even before the Best Before Date.
Inedible
Nasty and package was already bloated when received . Waste of money for 3 packs in mutibuy.