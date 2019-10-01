By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Courgette Spaghetti 250G

1.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Courgette Spaghetti 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 1.00
£5.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy107kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 86kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Spiralised courgette.
  • Tender spiralised courgette, ideal with bolognese and stir fries.
  • Ready to Cook.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 3 MINS (800W) / 2 1/2 MINS (900W)
1. Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
2. Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 1/2 minutes (900W).
3. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Stir Fry
Instructions: 4 MINS 1. Empty pack contents into a heavy based frying pan or wok. 2. On a medium to high heat, stir fry for 4 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy86kJ / 20kcal107kJ / 26kcal
Fat0.4g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.8g2.3g
Sugars1.7g2.1g
Fibre1.2g1.5g
Protein1.8g2.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad Quality

1 stars

　Bought three of these and they all went bad before the labeled best before date. Very unpleasant smell. Waste of money...

Gone bad before the next day, before the expiry da

1 stars

Gone bad before the next day, before the expiry date.

Will not buy again

1 stars

Has gone off before its best before date on TWO occasions now! As this does not keep, I have now bought my own spiraliser to make fresh.

Great product, but short shelf life.

4 stars

Love this product. It is so versatile. My only issue is that it begins to go off/slimey even before the Best Before Date.

Inedible

1 stars

Nasty and package was already bloated when received . Waste of money for 3 packs in mutibuy.

