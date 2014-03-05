Nytol Sleep & Calm Elixir 100Ml
Product Description
- Simply Sleep & Calm Elixir
- Nytol Herbal Simply Sleep and Calm Elixir is a traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of symptoms of mild anxiety and to aid sleep, based on traditional use only.
- For more details and tips, visit www.nytol.co.uk
- Nytol, the #1 sleeping aid brand in the UK
- Contains valerian root extract, traditionally used to aid sleep
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Each 5ml of oral liquid contains 1.5ml of tincture from dried Valerian (Valerian Officinalis L.) Root (1:8), Extraction Solvent: Ethanol 57% v/v, Also contains: Liquorice Liquid Extract, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Coriander Oil, Anise Oil, Ethanol, Sucrose and Water
Storage
Store in the original packaging.
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Dosage:
- For oral use:
- Adults and the elderly:
- For the symptomatic relief of mild anxiety:
- Take two 5ml spoonfuls three times a day with water or a fruit juice if desired.
- To aid sleep:
- Take two 5ml spoonfuls 30 minutes before bedtime with an earlier dose during the evening if necessary.
- Maximum daily dosage:
- Four single doses.
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
Warnings
- Warnings:
- No recommended for children or those under 18 years old.
- Do not drive or operate machines if you feel sleepy.
- Alcohol may increase the effects of this product. Therefore excessive alcohol should be avoided.
- Do not take this medicine if you are:
- Allergic to any of the ingredients
- Pregnant or breastfeeding
- Already taking medicine for sleep or anxiety
- Consult your doctor before taking this medicine if you are:
- Suffering from alcoholism as this product contains alcohol
- Intolerant to some sugars as this product contains sucrose
- If symptoms worsen, or persist after 4 weeks, consult your doctor or qualified healthcare practitioner.
- Do not use if the security seal is broken.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Manufacturer & THR Holder:
- Rutland Biodynamics Ltd.,
- Brooke,
- Rutland,
- LE15 8 DG,
- United Kingdom.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Rutland Biodynamics Ltd.,
- Brooke,
- Rutland,
- LE15 8 DG,
- United Kingdom.
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- United Kingdom.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
100ml
Safety information
