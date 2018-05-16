Osem Sesame Pretzel Thins Gluten Free 200G

Product Description
- Pretzel Thins Sesame
- Also try our
- Pretzel Thins Sea Salt Gluten Free
- Certified gluten-free
- Kosher for Passover Parve - Kitniot Chief Rabbinate Yokneam
- Kosher for Possover - Kitniot Acceptable for use by those who consume Kitniyot on Passover
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sesame Seeds (10%), Soy Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sesame, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See Side of Pack
Produce of
Product of Israel
Number of uses
Package contains about 6 portions (18 pretzels each)
Name and address
- Osem Food Industries Ltd.,
- P.O.B. 934,
- Shoham 6085001,
- Israel.
Importer address
- Osem UK Ltd.,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells,
- Laindon,
- Basildon,
- Essex,
- Osem UK Ltd.,
- 7-8 Hemmells Park,
- Hemmells,
- Laindon,
- Basildon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|**per portion 30g
|Energy (kJ)
|2079
|619
|(kcal)
|497
|148
|Fat (g)
|25
|7.5
|of which saturates (g)
|2.8
|0.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|61
|18
|of which sugars (g)
|5.9
|1.7
|Fibre (g)
|2.7
|0.8
|Protein (g)
|5.6
|1.7
|Salt (g)
|1.9
|0.6
|**Package contains about 6 portions (18 pretzels each)
|-
|-
