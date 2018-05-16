By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Osem Sesame Pretzel Thins Gluten Free 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Pretzel Thins Sesame
  • Also try our
  • Pretzel Thins Sea Salt Gluten Free
  • Certified gluten-free
  • Kosher for Passover Parve - Kitniot Chief Rabbinate Yokneam
  • Kosher for Possover - Kitniot Acceptable for use by those who consume Kitniyot on Passover
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Sesame Seeds (10%), Soy Flour, Rice Flour, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate), Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeBest Before: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Package contains about 6 portions (18 pretzels each)

Name and address

  • Osem Food Industries Ltd.,
  • P.O.B. 934,
  • Shoham 6085001,
  • Israel.

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd.,
  • 7-8 Hemmells Park,
  • Hemmells,
  • Laindon,
  • Basildon,
  • Essex,

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g**per portion 30g
Energy (kJ)2079619
(kcal)497148
Fat (g)257.5
of which saturates (g)2.80.8
Carbohydrate (g)6118
of which sugars (g)5.91.7
Fibre (g)2.70.8
Protein (g)5.61.7
Salt (g)1.90.6
**Package contains about 6 portions (18 pretzels each)--

