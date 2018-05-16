Alpen Caramel & Chocolate Bars 5 Pack 145G

Product Description
- Mixed cereal bar with caramel and dark chocolate, dipped and drizzled with milk chocolate
- So, half-way through the day and you need a tasty pick-me up... Easy!
- Our bars are bursting with delicious ingredients... We have combined soft caramel chunks and smooth milk chocolate pieces with creamy rolled oats and crunchy wholegrain wheat flakes, then dipped it in a mouth-watering milk chocolate coating and added a final indulgent drizzle.
- Mountains of taste in every bite!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 145G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (46%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Milk Chocolate (22%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Full Cream Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin), Glucose Syrup, Oligofructose Syrup, Caramel Pieces (7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Palm Oil, Milk Butter Fat, Humectant: Glycerol, Emulsifier: Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt), Grape Extract, Plain Chocolate (3%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Humectant: Glycerol, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.
Number of uses
5 bars
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
5 x 29g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 29g bar
|Energy
|1778kJ/
|516kJ/
|-
|423kcal
|123kcal
|Fat
|13g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|6.0g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrates
|66g
|19g
|of which sugars
|27g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|7.9g
|2.3g
|Protein
|6.6g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.05g
