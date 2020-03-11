By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scholl Gelactiv Insole Regular - Men

4(43)Write a review
image 1 of Scholl Gelactiv Insole Regular - Men
Product Description

  • Gel Activ Everyday Men
  • Increases shoe comfort
  • Delivers all day shock absorption
  • Offers all day comfort
  • - Effectively absorb shocks and help reduce excessive pressure of walking or daily activities
  • - Sole-shape design for all day comfort
  • - Suitable for wearing inside casual shoes, flats and boots
  • - Impact cushioning for heel, knees and ankles
  • - Gelactiv ™ technology provides superior shock absorption & cushioning performance, thanks to the ergonomically designed gel insert integrated in the insole
  • - 1 size fits all (trim along the outline that matches your shoe size)
  • GelActive Insoles have been developed to reduce the excessive pressure being put on your feet and are suitable to satisfy three different sets of needs.
  • Whether you want to shop longer, enjoy a stroll with the family or go for a quick power walk around the block - new Scholl GelActiv Everyday insoles support your feet, so you can be comfortable all day long. They have a sole-shape design for all day comfort.
  • Its dual gel is proven to effectively absorb micro shocks and help reduce excessive pressure of walking or daily activities. It is perfect for all day comfort and deliver all day shock absorption to increase shoe comfort. The firmer gel provides arch and heel support.
  • Fits Shoe Size
  • UK: 8-13
  • Aus: 8-13
  • UK/Aus: A-8 B-9 C-10 D-11 E-12 Full-13

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for Use:
  • Trim to fit if necessary. Cut along the outline that matches your shoe size or use the original insole as a guide.
  • For best results, remove existing insoles and replace with Scholl GelActiv™ insoles with the Gel side Down. Replace the insoles when showing signs of wear. Every six months recommended.
  • Can be used for:
  • Casual or Work shoes, Trainers
  • Cleaning Instruction:
  • To clean, simply wipe with a warm soapy cloth (do not soak)

Return to

  • Money Back Guarantee
  • If you are not 100% satisfied with this insole within 30 days, we will arrange a refund. You need to be an adult and proof of purchase (receipt) is required. Your statutory rights are not affected. To arrange a refund contact UK: 0800 074 2040 or ROI: 01 661 7318. For more information go to www.scholl.co.uk or www.scholl.ie
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • U.K.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

43 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Comfy

5 stars

I have arthritis in my ankle and these provide great relief, specially when used in trainers.

comfort i

5 stars

I purchased these Skoll shoe inlays and am now walking on air thank you Tesco for surplying them and really quickly after buying them on line excellent service

More comfortable with them

4 stars

Bought these for a pair of smart work shoes that I sometimes spend all day in. They are certainly more comfortable with the insoles that without and my feet fell much better at the end of the day.

Comfy

4 stars

Doc Martins were hurting my heels.the insoles have solved the problem. Cut them to size 7

Fantastic Product

5 stars

Bought this item because I had pains walking in general.

my legs ache and so do my leg muscles

1 stars

I BROUGHT THIS ABOUT A WEEK AGO. MY LEGS ARE HURTING DID NOT TAKE AWAY VERY MUCH SHOCK ABSORBTION.

So comfortable!

5 stars

These have complete transformed the comfort of my allstar converse boots. Hoighly recommended!

Not happy

1 stars

I bought these for my son, he is not impressed,cost me £14.99 a waste of money

Excellent items

5 stars

I brought 2 pairs of these 1 for work & 1 for every day use best insoles i have brought

Well worth the money

5 stars

The soles of my feet have always been sore but thanks to these insoles I get massive relief, I have tried many other insoles but none have been as good as these - so well worth the money.

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

