Scholl Gelactiv Insole Regular - Men

Comfy
I have arthritis in my ankle and these provide great relief, specially when used in trainers.
comfort i
I purchased these Skoll shoe inlays and am now walking on air thank you Tesco for surplying them and really quickly after buying them on line excellent service
More comfortable with them
Bought these for a pair of smart work shoes that I sometimes spend all day in. They are certainly more comfortable with the insoles that without and my feet fell much better at the end of the day.
Comfy
Doc Martins were hurting my heels.the insoles have solved the problem. Cut them to size 7
Fantastic Product
Bought this item because I had pains walking in general.
my legs ache and so do my leg muscles
I BROUGHT THIS ABOUT A WEEK AGO. MY LEGS ARE HURTING DID NOT TAKE AWAY VERY MUCH SHOCK ABSORBTION.
So comfortable!
These have complete transformed the comfort of my allstar converse boots. Hoighly recommended!
Not happy
I bought these for my son, he is not impressed,cost me £14.99 a waste of money
Excellent items
I brought 2 pairs of these 1 for work & 1 for every day use best insoles i have brought
Well worth the money
The soles of my feet have always been sore but thanks to these insoles I get massive relief, I have tried many other insoles but none have been as good as these - so well worth the money.