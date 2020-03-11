By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scholl Gelactiv Insole Regular - Women

4.5(70)Write a review
image 1 of Scholl Gelactiv Insole Regular - Women
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Gel Activ Everyday Women
  • Absorbs shock & reduces joint pressure
  • Delivers all-day shock absorption \n
  • Simply cut to fit your shoe size
  • - Effectively absorb shocks and help reduce excessive pressure of walking or daily activities
  • - Sole-shape design for all day comfort
  • - Suitable for wearing inside casual shoes, flats and boots
  • - Impact cushioning for heel, knees and ankles
  • - Gelactiv ™ technology provides superior shock absorption & cushioning performance, thanks to the ergonomically designed gel insert integrated in the insole
  • - 1 size fits all (trim along the outline that matches your shoe size)
  • GelActive Insoles have been developed to reduce the excessive pressure being put on your feet and are suitable to satisfy three different sets of needs.
  • Whether you want to shop longer, enjoy a stroll with the family or go for a quick power walk around the block - new Scholl GelActiv Everyday insoles support your feet, so you can be comfortable all day long. They have a sole-shape design for all day comfort.
  • Its dual gel is proven to effectively absorb micro shocks and help reduce excessive pressure of walking or daily activities. It is perfect for all day comfort and deliver all day shock absorption to increase shoe comfort. The firmer gel provides arch and heel support.
  • Fits Shoe Size
  • UK: 5-8
  • Aus: 6-9
  • UK: A-5 B-6 C-7 Full-8
  • Aus: A-6 B-7 C-8 Full-9

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for Use:
  • Trim to fit if necessary. Cut along the outline that matches your shoe size or use the original insole as a guide.
  • For best results, remove existing insoles and replace with Scholl GelActiv™ insoles with the Gel side Down. Replace the insoles when showing signs of wear. Every six months recommended.
  • Can be used for:
  • Casual or Work shoes, Trainers, Flats
  • Cleaning Instruction: To clean, simply wipe with a warm soapy cloth (do not soak)

Return to

  • Money Back Guarantee
  • If you are not 100% satisfied with this insole within 30 days, we will arrange a refund. You need to be an adult and proof of purchase (receipt) is required. Your statutory rights are not affected. To arrange a refund contact UK: 0800 074 2040 or ROI: 01 661 7318. For more information go to www.scholl.co.uk or www.scholl.ie
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • U.K.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

70 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

comfy

5 stars

I bought these as I have to wear Insoles due my joints. These are really comfy and cut to size easily. They are a bit expensive but I will see how long they last.

Scholl gel activity insoles

5 stars

I bought these last week and they are so comfy. Would buy again for my other shoes

gel activ insoles

5 stars

so comfortable if a little thick but like bouncing on your feet

sooo comfy

5 stars

These insoles are the best for protecting and cushioning your feet.

Great item

4 stars

Used it for a while now, its OK I nought a cheaper one before this one and I prefer the cheaper one but it does what it is suppose to xx

Great

3 stars

I bought these as I have problems with my feet. The insoles are not as comfy as I'd hoped them to be but they do cushion the sole a little bit.

Very comfortable

4 stars

You can feel the difference from using these insoles, they make any shoes comfortable. Will definitely buy again in the future.

Great for your tired and achy feets

5 stars

I have used Scholl's Gel Activ Everyday soles for over two weeks and have found these insoles to be delivering on their promises. These insoles provide good support to your feet especially firm support to your arch and heel, and extra soft cushioning and shock absorption to the rest of the feet. Seriously recommended!

Aching feet are a thing of the past!

5 stars

These insoles are seriously good. It is just like having big cushions of air in your shoes. Even if you are walking on concrete, it feels like you are walking on the softest carpet! Easy to cut to fit your shoe.

Happy Feet!

5 stars

I was asked to try these insoles. I used them in my trainers as I run 3 times a week. They are fabulous. My feet are cushioned, comfortable and don't get too hot either. They fit my shoes well after the smallest bit of trimming. I highly recommend and in the future I will get the sport version as I think they'll provide even better support than these do :)

1-10 of 70 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

