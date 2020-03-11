Scholl Gelactiv Insole Regular - Women

comfy
I bought these as I have to wear Insoles due my joints. These are really comfy and cut to size easily. They are a bit expensive but I will see how long they last.
Scholl gel activity insoles
I bought these last week and they are so comfy. Would buy again for my other shoes
gel activ insoles
so comfortable if a little thick but like bouncing on your feet
sooo comfy
These insoles are the best for protecting and cushioning your feet.
Great item
Used it for a while now, its OK I nought a cheaper one before this one and I prefer the cheaper one but it does what it is suppose to xx
Great
I bought these as I have problems with my feet. The insoles are not as comfy as I'd hoped them to be but they do cushion the sole a little bit.
Very comfortable
You can feel the difference from using these insoles, they make any shoes comfortable. Will definitely buy again in the future.
Great for your tired and achy feets
I have used Scholl's Gel Activ Everyday soles for over two weeks and have found these insoles to be delivering on their promises. These insoles provide good support to your feet especially firm support to your arch and heel, and extra soft cushioning and shock absorption to the rest of the feet. Seriously recommended!
Aching feet are a thing of the past!
These insoles are seriously good. It is just like having big cushions of air in your shoes. Even if you are walking on concrete, it feels like you are walking on the softest carpet! Easy to cut to fit your shoe.
Happy Feet!
I was asked to try these insoles. I used them in my trainers as I run 3 times a week. They are fabulous. My feet are cushioned, comfortable and don't get too hot either. They fit my shoes well after the smallest bit of trimming. I highly recommend and in the future I will get the sport version as I think they'll provide even better support than these do :)