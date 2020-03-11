Bulldog Original Face Scrub 125Ml
Product Description
- Original Face Scrub
- Man's Best Friend
- All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.
- This face scrub contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to deeply cleanse and smooth the skin.
- Be loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
- With natural ingredients
- Aloe, camelina, green tea
- Good shopping guide ethical company
- Cruelty free international
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Coco-Glucoside, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cetearyl Alcohol, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Meal, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Seed Powder, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Shell Powder, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, *A blend of natural ingredients
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Wet face with warm water. Massage a small amount of face scrub gently into the skin and rinse well.
Name and address
- Bulldog Skincare For Men,
- 332 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
125ml ℮
