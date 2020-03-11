By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scholl Gelactiv Insole Work - Men

4.5(23)Write a review
image 1 of Scholl Gelactiv Insole Work - Men
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Gel Activ Work Men
  • All-day shock absorption, especially on hard surfaces
  • Cooling vents designed to keep feet cool & dry
  • Great for arch support
  • - Effectively absorb shocks and help reduce excessive pressure of being on your feet for a longer period
  • - Non slip design ensures that your feet and insole stay firmly in place
  • - Impact cushioning for heel, knees and ankles
  • - Suitable for wearing inside work shoes and boots
  • - Gelactiv ™ technology provides superior shock absorption & cushioning performance, thanks to the ergonomically designed gel insert integrated in the insole
  • - 1 size fits all (trim along the outline that matches your shoe size)
  • Scholl Gel Activ work insoles have Gelactiv ™ technology and soleshape design. It provides superior shock absorption vs not wearing insoles and cushioning performance with the ergonomically designed gel insert integrated in the insole. Gelactiv is effective in absorbing micro shocks and helps reduce the excessive pressure from daily activities. Suitable for wearing inside work boots.
  • Fits Shoe Size
  • UK: 8-13
  • Aus: 8-13
  • UK/Aus: A-8 B-9 C-10 D-11 E-12 Full-13

Information

Produce of

Made in Vietnam from imported and local components

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for Use:
  • Trim to fit if necessary. Cut along the outline that matches your shoe size or use the original insole as a guide.
  • For best results, remove existing insoles and replace with Scholl GelActiv™ insoles with the Gel side Down. Replace the insoles when showing signs of wear. Every six months recommended.
  • Can be used for:
  • Work boots, Everyday shoes, Trainers
  • Cleaning Instruction: To clean, simply wipe with a warm soapy cloth (do not soak)

Return to

  • Money Back Guarantee
  • If you are not 100% satisfied with this insole within 30 days, we will arrange a refund. You need to be an adult and proof of purchase (receipt) is required. Your statutory rights are not affected. To arrange a refund contact UK: 0800 074 2040 or ROI: 01 661 7318. For more information go to www.scholl.co.uk or www.scholl.ie
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • U.K.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

23 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent for unusual use

5 stars

I walk with one leg locked in a calliper, and wear these on my "good" side. The extra height helps me swing my calliper through, and my overworked "good" foot is cushioned. Excellent!

Aye, no bad

4 stars

Bought these a few months back for my work boots (steel toe Dr martens industrial). One size fits all, ie cut to size using the old insoles as a template, don't follow the guide lines on the scholl insoles otherwise they'll likely be short at the toe and wide at the side. Overall pretty comfortable, although probably not necessary. I bought them due to being on my feet for long periods of time but standing on your feet for 18 hours is probably going to feel the same regardless of what insoles you have. If your feet hurt get better shoes. Also put a hole straight through them at my big toe on both feet pretty quickly. No real fault with the product, just unsure whether there is any noticeable benefit to using them.

As described, don't seem to move around

5 stars

Got these for my partner who doesn't usually get on with replacement insoles but he does seem to like these! They don't move around; his only comment that the holes in the insole used to help them breathe etc feel like his socks are scrunched up when they are not! But he's still wearing them a month in so would recommend as he wears insoles out pretty quickly (always on his feet!) Bit pricey but you get what you pay for...?!

not good

1 stars

No comfortable at all poor design expensive as well

Very comfy

5 stars

Got these for my husband who stands up all day at work. Not cheap but well worth the cost. He's very impressed and said his feet don't ache at the end of the day now. Very satisfied customer.

Walking on air....

5 stars

The insoles are as they say in their advert. They really do help you to feel more comfortable for longer when on your feet for a considerable time. Cheaper at Tescos' too !!

Treat for Feet

5 stars

Used these to-day for the first time in my work shoes. What a treat, no aching feet, felt snug and comfy all day long. A great purchase..

No real support or cushioning

1 stars

The insoles have a gel area for the heel. Elsewhere the insole is very thin and flimsy. I tried the insoles several times and could not notice any difference in how tired and sore my feet became. I also tried one shoe with and insole and one without and could not notice any significant cushioning from the insole. So I will be returning them and asking for a refund.

Well worth the money

5 stars

I bought these about a month ago to coincide with getting new steelies for work, in an effort to ease the process of breaking them in. I'm so glad I decided to pay the extra couple of quid for these. As far as the day to day use is concerned, I couldnt be happier. I can't say that I notice much of a difference Mon-Wed, but come Thursday afternoon they really start coming in to their own. My feet would usually be throbbing come 3pm on a Thursday afternoon, which can make the rest of the week quite unpleasant, especially if I'm in work on the Saturday as well. These insoles however have changed all that and have made the second half of my working weeks much more bearable. I can safely say that I will continue to buy these insoles for as long as I'm in a job that requires me to be on my feet for 40 hours a week.

Comfy

4 stars

Bought about 2 to 3 weeks ago once they were settled have found them very comfy I was lucky did not have to cut to size thankfully

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

