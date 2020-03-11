Scholl Gelactiv Insole Work - Men

Excellent for unusual use 5 stars Review from tesco.com 1st October 2016 I walk with one leg locked in a calliper, and wear these on my "good" side. The extra height helps me swing my calliper through, and my overworked "good" foot is cushioned. Excellent!

Aye, no bad 4 stars Review from tesco.com 30th December 2015 Bought these a few months back for my work boots (steel toe Dr martens industrial). One size fits all, ie cut to size using the old insoles as a template, don't follow the guide lines on the scholl insoles otherwise they'll likely be short at the toe and wide at the side. Overall pretty comfortable, although probably not necessary. I bought them due to being on my feet for long periods of time but standing on your feet for 18 hours is probably going to feel the same regardless of what insoles you have. If your feet hurt get better shoes. Also put a hole straight through them at my big toe on both feet pretty quickly. No real fault with the product, just unsure whether there is any noticeable benefit to using them.

As described, don't seem to move around 5 stars Review from tesco.com 18th October 2015 Got these for my partner who doesn't usually get on with replacement insoles but he does seem to like these! They don't move around; his only comment that the holes in the insole used to help them breathe etc feel like his socks are scrunched up when they are not! But he's still wearing them a month in so would recommend as he wears insoles out pretty quickly (always on his feet!) Bit pricey but you get what you pay for...?!

not good 1 stars Review from tesco.com 1st October 2015 No comfortable at all poor design expensive as well

Very comfy 5 stars Review from tesco.com 14th September 2015 Got these for my husband who stands up all day at work. Not cheap but well worth the cost. He's very impressed and said his feet don't ache at the end of the day now. Very satisfied customer.

Walking on air.... 5 stars Review from tesco.com 1st September 2015 The insoles are as they say in their advert. They really do help you to feel more comfortable for longer when on your feet for a considerable time. Cheaper at Tescos' too !!

Treat for Feet 5 stars Review from tesco.com 20th July 2015 Used these to-day for the first time in my work shoes. What a treat, no aching feet, felt snug and comfy all day long. A great purchase..

No real support or cushioning 1 stars Review from tesco.com 10th June 2015 The insoles have a gel area for the heel. Elsewhere the insole is very thin and flimsy. I tried the insoles several times and could not notice any difference in how tired and sore my feet became. I also tried one shoe with and insole and one without and could not notice any significant cushioning from the insole. So I will be returning them and asking for a refund.

Well worth the money 5 stars Review from tesco.com 8th June 2015 I bought these about a month ago to coincide with getting new steelies for work, in an effort to ease the process of breaking them in. I'm so glad I decided to pay the extra couple of quid for these. As far as the day to day use is concerned, I couldnt be happier. I can't say that I notice much of a difference Mon-Wed, but come Thursday afternoon they really start coming in to their own. My feet would usually be throbbing come 3pm on a Thursday afternoon, which can make the rest of the week quite unpleasant, especially if I'm in work on the Saturday as well. These insoles however have changed all that and have made the second half of my working weeks much more bearable. I can safely say that I will continue to buy these insoles for as long as I'm in a job that requires me to be on my feet for 40 hours a week.