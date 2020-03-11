By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scholl Gelactiv Insole Work - Women

4.5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Scholl Gelactiv Insole Work - Women
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Gel Activ Work Women
  • All-day shock absorption, especially on hard surfaces
  • Cooling vents designed to keep feet cool & dry \n
  • Great for arch support \n
  • - Effectively absorb shocks and help reduce excessive pressure of being on your feet for a longer period
  • - Non slip design ensures that your feet and insole stay firmly in place
  • - Impact cushioning for heel, knees and ankles
  • - Suitable for wearing inside work shoes and boots
  • - Gelactiv ™ technology provides superior shock absorption & cushioning performance, thanks to the ergonomically designed gel insert integrated in theinsole
  • - 1 size fits all (trim along the outline that matches your shoe size)
  • Scholl Gel Activ work insoles have Gelactiv ™ technology and soleshape design. It provides superior shock absorption vs not wearing insoles and cushioning performance with the ergonomically designed gel insert integrated in the insole. Gelactiv is effective in absorbing micro shocks and helps reduce the excessive pressure from daily activities. Suitable for wearing inside work boots.
  • Fits Shoe Size
  • UK: 5-8
  • Aus: 6-9
  • UK: A-5 B-6 C-7 Full-8
  • Aus: A-6 B-7 C-8 Full-9

Information

Produce of

Made in Vietnam from imported and local components

Preparation and Usage

  • Instruction for Use:
  • Trim to fit if necessary. Cut along the outline that matches your shoe size or use the original insole as a guide.
  • For best results, remove existing insoles and replace with Scholl GelActiv™ insoles with the Gel side Down. Replace the insoles when showing signs of wear. Every six months recommended.
  • Can be used for:
  • Work boots, Everyday shoes, Trainers
  • Cleaning Instruction: To clean, simply wipe with a warm soapy cloth (do not soak)

Return to

  • Money Back Guarantee
  • If you are not 100% satisfied with this insole within 30 days, we will arrange a refund. You need to be an adult and proof of purchase (receipt) is required. Your statutory rights are not affected. To arrange a refund contact UK: 0800 074 2040 or ROI: 01 661 7318. For more information go to www.scholl.co.uk or www.scholl.ie
  • Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,
  • HU8 7DS,
  • U.K.
  • UK - PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

13 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Does the job

4 stars

As a result of standing on ladders and concrete floors over a period of time my feet became very painful when walking. The insoles gave the cushioning and upport I needed. Relief was immediate and continued to improve

Comfortable wearing all day!

5 stars

These in-soles have been a welcome addition to the fact that I have to wear wellington boots all day at work. They have improved my foot comfort a lot and reduce the odours that come with wearing wellies all day every day! I will definitely buy the same brand when I need to replace my current pair.

scholl work insoles

5 stars

very comfortable. Just the job for being on your feet all day. find them a bit thick for inside trainers. Better inside shoes or boots

very helpful

4 stars

bought for my daughter-in-law and think they are helping domewhat.

Changed my life

5 stars

Gel insoles best investment if u stand on your feet for long periods feels like u have just put your shoes on can't cope without them now

Unsuitable

3 stars

Was of no use at all for the problem with my painful heel as I have a high instep no support was included there either my own opinion is that the insole was just a waste of money

pure comfort

5 stars

I bought these a few months ago as I was really suffering with painful feet. I walk over 15000 steps a day so needed something to help. So glad I spent the money on these as they have worked wonders and now my feet are pain free all day.

great experience

5 stars

Every tesco own brand are always just as good as the leading brands if not bette, I've yet to be disappointe.

Great purchase

5 stars

I've used the insoles for a couple of weeks now and I'm glad I bought them. I'm on my feet at work all day and they definitely ease fatigue in the feet.

School Gel Active Insole Work Woman

1 stars

I am sorry to say that these insoles have not worked for me, I'm still having very sore feet.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

