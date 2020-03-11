Scholl Gelactiv Insole Work - Women

Does the job
As a result of standing on ladders and concrete floors over a period of time my feet became very painful when walking. The insoles gave the cushioning and upport I needed. Relief was immediate and continued to improve
Comfortable wearing all day!
These in-soles have been a welcome addition to the fact that I have to wear wellington boots all day at work. They have improved my foot comfort a lot and reduce the odours that come with wearing wellies all day every day! I will definitely buy the same brand when I need to replace my current pair.
scholl work insoles
very comfortable. Just the job for being on your feet all day. find them a bit thick for inside trainers. Better inside shoes or boots
very helpful
bought for my daughter-in-law and think they are helping domewhat.
Changed my life
Gel insoles best investment if u stand on your feet for long periods feels like u have just put your shoes on can't cope without them now
Unsuitable
Was of no use at all for the problem with my painful heel as I have a high instep no support was included there either my own opinion is that the insole was just a waste of money
pure comfort
I bought these a few months ago as I was really suffering with painful feet. I walk over 15000 steps a day so needed something to help. So glad I spent the money on these as they have worked wonders and now my feet are pain free all day.
great experience
Every tesco own brand are always just as good as the leading brands if not bette, I've yet to be disappointe.
Great purchase
I've used the insoles for a couple of weeks now and I'm glad I bought them. I'm on my feet at work all day and they definitely ease fatigue in the feet.
School Gel Active Insole Work Woman
I am sorry to say that these insoles have not worked for me, I'm still having very sore feet.